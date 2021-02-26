LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 2/26: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Bianca’s decision, Reigns & Edge’s road to Mania, Street Profits vs. Zayn & Corbin, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 26, 2021

ST. PETERSBERG, FL IN WWE THUNDERDOME AT TROPICANA FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened on a wide shot of the Thunderdome as lightning cracked over the speakers. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the “critically acclaimed and award winning” spectacle.

-Roman Reigns’ music played. Cole said they’re beginning the show with the man who is still Universal champion and head of the table. Roman walked onto the stage, flanked by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, who paced the stage confidently. Cole said many have called Reigns “aloof”, but said there’s no question that he’s been a dominant champion. As Reigns descended the ramp, Cole tossed to a video package covering the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match, and subsequent Universal title match.

Reigns stood stoically in the center of the ring following the video package. Paul Heyman handed him a microphone. Reigns said it’s no secret that Smackdown needs him. He claimed Elimination Chamber needed him, and he answered the call. “That’s what the tribal chief does, he saves this place over and over again.” Reigns said that’s why he defended the Universal title against the winner of Smackdown’s Elimination Chamber match.

“I smashed Daniel Bryan,” Reigns surmised. He said it was the most exciting ass-whooping of the year, “maybe even the decade.” Roman said that if anyone else did that, they’d have a celebration. “I operate at a higher level,” Roman scowled. He said if it’s not perfect, it’s not him. Reigns said the night wasn’t perfect because of Edge.

Roman said Edge got one by spearing him in his ring on his night. He said Edge had to go and point at the sign and make the match official – “Roman Reigns vs. Edge in the main event of WrestleMania.” Reigns shook his head. He told Edge he doesn’t want it. He gave Edge an opportunity to back out and go home. “You’ve got a beautiful family,” Roman said, “you’re a father and a husband and I don’t want to hurt you.” Reigns said he likes what Edge stands for, from the legacy to the comeback. He told Edge that he doesn’t stand a chance against a man like him.

Daniel Bryan’s music hit. Reigns looked confused. Daniel Bryan stepped onto the stage, all smiles. He “yes’ed” his way down the ramp, microphone in hand. Bryan took umbrage with Reigns calling his title defense “nearly perfect.” Bryan said he had to come out and point out a differing perspective. Bryan said it was “so magnanimous” of Reigns to put up his Universal title at Elimination Chamber, the comment oozed with sarcasm. Bryan said he’s been hearing from others that Reigns’ actions were cowardly. He said perhaps Reigns isn’t a real champion at all.

“That’s not me,” Bryan said. He said he’s not the guy to come out and complain. Bryan said he was baffled by Reigns’ decision to defend his title in the second match on the card. “I would’ve thought the heat of the table would be in the main event spot,” Bryan said, “or would that have given me a little too much time?”

Bryan said he was in the ring with Reigns for his first match in WWE. He said he understands that Reigns wants to be the head of the table. He said if Reigns wants to end their ties, and all the comparisons between them, he can put the title on the line against him one more time at Fastlane.

Jey Uso stepped in front of Reigns and knocked Bryan’s mic. He told Bryan to step to the back of the line. “If you want a shot, you’ve got to go through the right hand man,” Uso said. Bryan shrugged him off and stepped up to Reigns. Roman looked down on him. “After all I did to you, you want me to hurt you again?” Reigns asked. Jey Uso blindsided Bryan.

Jey quickly tossed Bryan to the outside, then threw him into the barricade. Roman laughed, then left the ring, holding up the title. He exchanged a quick shoulder hug with Jey as the trio left.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Great stuff. Roman Reigns was masterful, as always. Paul Heyman was effectively silent, while Jey Uso continued to play his role as right hand hype man/lap dog perfectly. Daniel Bryan was clear, concise, and believable, and he made an excellent appeal to Roman’s ego as to why he should receive a rematch for the title. This is a great way to get to a rematch for Bryan, and a great final stop for Roman en route to WrestleMania.)

-Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville were shown talking about Bianca Belair’s upcoming decision backstage. Edge walked in the office, saying he heard that Daniel Bryan may be getting a title match before him after competing in the same Rumble match that Edge won. “We need to talk,” Edge said as the show went to break.

-Out of the break, Jey apologized to Roman for “jumping the gun” with Daniel Bryan in the ring. Roman said it’s fine, but told Jey to “handle it” tonight.

-Edge continued his conversation with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Pearce said that if Bryan beats Jey Uso tonight, he’ll earn a title match against Roman Reigns at Fastlane. Edge left the room, frustrated.

-Rey and Dominick Mysterio came to the ring for their tag team match. Otis and Chad Gable followed. Cole and Graves recapped what happened on last week’s show. Chad Gable asked to see Otis’ big splash on Mysterio again, this time in slow motion. Otis smiled as Gable massaged his shoulders.

(1) REY & DOMINICK MYSTERIO vs. OTIS & CHAD GABLE

Otis began the match with Rey Mysterio. Gable told Otis to “execute the plan.” Mysterio tripped up Otis with a quick drop toe hold, but Otis shook it off, dropped Mysterio and splashed him quickly. Otis scooped Mysterio off the mat and tossed him across the ring.

Rey retreated to the corner. Otis pounced, peppering Mysterio with rights and lefts. Chad Gable told Otis to settle down to avoid a disqualification. Otis obliged and tagged in Gable. Chad Gable gave Rey a gut buster, then slammed him into the corner, driving his shoulder into Rey’s ribs repeatedly. Gable caught Mysterio with a quick fireman’s carry, but Rey managed to role to his corner and tag in Dominick.

Dominick Mysterio caught Gable with a headscissor take over into the turnbuckle. He hit Gable with a middle rope tornado DDT and covered for a near fall. Dominick tagged Mysterio back in. Rey quickly knocked Otis off the apron, then hit a tandem 619 with Dominick. Rey followed up with a frog splash on Gable for a near fall, saved just in the knick of time by Otis.

Gable tagged in Otis. Mysterio flew off the top rope, but Otis caught him and gave him a huge power slam. Otis dragged Rey to the corner and hit a second rope splash for a three count.

WINNERS: Otis & Chad Gable in 4:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: I like the idea of giving Otis and Gable some big wins, especially over the likes of a legend like Rey Mysterio. I guess my concern here, though, is, what’s the plan? Otis was made to look like a crazed, out-of-control heel last week, but this week he was far more reigned in – aggressive from bell to bell, but only working within the confines of the match. Regardless of the goal here, I like the idea of putting some real focus on a team that I think could be really beneficial to this floundering tag division.)

-Apollo Crews was shown warming up in gorilla as the show went to break.

-Apollo Crews headed to the ring. Cole tossed to the Progressive Match Flo, covering Crews’ attack on Big E during last week’s show.

Crews asked for a microphone after dramatically placing his new scarf around his neck. He said a lot of people have been wondering what’s going on with him. He said people don’t really know anything about him. Crews claimed that he’s been too nice and too respectful, and for far too long, he hasn’t received that same respect. Apollo claimed he doesn’t come from the hood or from suburbia, but from Nigerian royalty. Crews said his grandfather controlled some of the richest lands in Nigeria, and his word was law. Apollo said he stands for wealth, dominance, and power.

“Big E found that out first hand last week,” Crews declared. He said if enemies defy them, you show them the steel. Crews said Big E told him to go back to catering, but instead, he went back to his roots. Crews claimed Big E will never disrespect him again. He turned his focus to Shinsuke Nakamura, but Shinsuke’s music cut him off.

Crews attacked Nakamura from behind during Shinsuke’s pose in the ring. He quickly tossed Nakamura to the outside and tried to attack him with the steel steps, but the referee stepped in front to block him. The show quickly went to commercial.

(2) APOLLO CREWS vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

The match was already in progress when the show returned from break. Apollo Crews dropped Shinsuke Nakamura with a short arm clothesline, then whipped him viciously into the corner. Nakamura collapsed to the mat. Crews stayed on the attack, hitting a quick snap suplex and covering for a two count.

Crews grabbed a seated chin lock. Nakamura slowly worked his way to a vertical base and elbowed his way out of the hold. Crews grabbed Nakamura’s hair and went for a German suplex, but Nakamura landed awkwardly on the top of his neck and head, rolling through to his knees. Nakamura caught Crews with a quick kick. Crews stumbled toward the apron. Shinsuke caught a quick kick to the back of the head, then a running sliding knee for a two count.

Shinsuke dragged Crews to his feet. Crews hit a trio of German suplexes, then covered for a two count. Nakamura countered an Irish whip attempt and turned it into a spin kick. He tossed Crews to the corner and hit the snap-slide German suplex. Crews rolled to the outside to recover. Nakamura followed.

Crews lured Nakamura in, catching him with a kick to the shin before tossing him into the steel steps. Crews tossed Nakamura back inside and went for the military press, but Nakamura countered into a sleeper hold. Crews managed to grab his scarf which had been wrapped around the turnbuckle. He used it to pull Nakamura into the turnbuckle. Crews followed up with a quick kick and and Olympic slam for a three count.

WINNER: Apollo Crews in 5:00 (partial)

(LeClair’s Analysis: I really liked this, from start to finish. Apollo Crews sounded confident, natural, and rejuvenated. This is instantly the most interesting and engaging he’s been on the main roster. Shinsuke Nakamura was a good foil, but this was a necessary win for Crews to continue building this character and build toward Big E’s eventual return. I love the idea of giving some talent a fresh look, and WWE has been doing a good job with the likes of Crews in recent weeks.)

-Paul Heyman leaned over Roman Reigns’ oversized chair in his locker room. He informed Reigns that Bryan will face Jey Uso for the right to face Reigns for the title at Fastlane. Reigns scowled. “If Daniel Bryan wins the match…” Heyman reminded him.

-The Riott Squad’s music was playing as the show returned from break. Liv Morgan and Tamina were already in the ring.

(3) TAMINA (w/ Natalya) vs. LIV MORGAN (w/ Ruby Riott)

Liv Morgan ducked a clothesline attempt from Tamina as soon as the bell rang. She tried to roll her up, but Tamina stood firm. Liv wound up shooting off the ropes and hitting a quick headscissor. Tamina shook it off and kicked Liv in the face. She drove Liv into the corner and slammed her head into the middle turnbuckle repeatedly.

Liv dragged herself to the opposing turnbuckle. Tamina charged, crushing her in the corner and covering her for a two count. Liv struggled to return to her feet. Tamina dropped her with a back elbow. Tamina drove her boot into Morgan’s cheek, pulled her to her feet and hit a quick suplex for a two count.

Morgan battled back to her feet with quick right hands. Tamina shrugged her off and slammed her in the mat. Cole said this is the most dominant he’s seen Tamina be in a long time. Morgan went for a backslide, but Tamina blocked it. Morgan broke her grasp and caught a quick enziguri. She followed up with a missile dropkick into the corner, then a quick boot. Liv leaped to the top rope and caught Tamina with a missile dropkick for a two count of her own.

Morgan charged at Tamina, but Tamina countered it and hit a Samoan drop. She let out a big scream, scooped Liv up, and hit a spin out rock bottom slam for a three count.

WINNER: Tamina in 4:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: I guess this is an improvement over the last several weeks, where the Riott Squad loses primarily not of their own accord, but at the hands of Billie Kay’s ineptitude. I can’t help but feel they’re pushing the wrong duo here. Tamina has had countless chances and has never impressed, nor connected. Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan, on the other hand, have never really been given a chance to succeed.)

-Bianca Belair was shown walking down a hallway backstage. Cole teased her WrestleMania decision coming up after the break.