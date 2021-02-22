2/22 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Elimination Chamber fallout, Miz celebrates his WWE Title win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 22, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome



[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with freeze-frame highlights of Miz winning the WWE Title last after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

-Phillips introduced the show as the camera panned ThunderDome.

-John Morrison stood mid-ring and introduced The Miz. Samoa Joe touted Miz’s flawless execution of his master plan. Phillips said he did prove he is a master strategist.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’d be good to have a voice on the show saying Miz is the least-deserving WWE Champion ever since he didn’t win the MITB briefcase in the ring, and he beat a battered and beaten champion who went through a grueling Chamber match, was beaten up by a fresh destructive Bobby Lashley, while he sat back and watched.)

Miz proudly declared himself the WWE Champion. They piped in boos and showed fans on the screens giving thumbs down gestures. Miz said many have come and gone, and he’s still standing. He made fun of Batista doing buddy cop movies and John Cena doing Experian commercials. He said all the titan don’t measure up this longevity and star power and tenacious attitude. Miz told Edge if he wants to play high-stakes poker, his possession of the WWE Title belt is his royal flush. He said he wasn’t sneaky because he told Drew McIntyre ahead of time what his plan was.

Miz asked who is the only two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Morrison said, “The Miz!” He said he has held every title there is to hold on Raw multiple times. He said he is holding the title because he deserves it. “I didn’t ask for your respect, I demanded it,” he said. He was then interrupted by Bobby Lashley.

Lashley walked out in a light-pink suit that only he could pull off, accompanied by MVP, who walked to the ring with help of a single crutch. Joe noted that Lashley didn’t lose the match last night. Saxton said he lost his U.S. Title, and that’s what mattered.

(Keller’s Analysis: What a night Sunday night was for making the people holding the top two singles titles seem completely undeserving.)

MVP said he noticed Miz left off the part where Lashley destroyed Drew to make it possible for him to cash in his MITB contract. Miz said he was getting there. MVP didn’t seem convinced. Miz congratulated them for a great night, but he told them he and Morrison wanted to continue celebrating. He asked them to leave. MVP said they’re not done. MVP said “your man J-Mo” cost him the U.S. Title, so Miz has an obligation to make things right. He said Lashley helped him, so now Lashley is first in line for a WWE Title shot. Lashley said Miz owes him and he is there to collect.

Miz said he owes him a match, but he can’t do it right away. He said he has talk shows, a reality show, Fastlane, and WrestleMania. He said there are obligations to being WWE Champion that they might not understand. MVP said when he listed the “titans” who don’t measure up to him, he had time to mention Lashley’s name. Miz said that is taken out of context. Lashley stepped up to Miz and told him he has one hour to come to his senses and give him what he wants. He said if he doesn’t come to his senses, he’ll be starring in a new series called “How Lashley Sent Miz to the Emergency Room.” He said one way or another, he’ll beat the life out of him and take the WWE Title. He said it’ll be painful, merciless, and awesome. As Lashley’s music played, Joe said Miz has been put on the clock.

(Keller’s Analysis: WWE has certainly put storytelling ahead of having credible champions right now. Lashley looked like a big deal there, and MVP is a great spokesman with Lashley. They acted logically given all circumstances. Not sure if you want fans choosing sides between Lashley and Miz in this situation, and I assume they’ll choose to root for Lashley, if ultimately Lashley is going to be the heel facing Drew at WrestleMania.)

-Backstage Riddle walked up to Lucha House Part with his newly won U.S. Title. Riddle said he couldn’t have done it without the two of them having his back. He talked about video game playing. Lince Dorado said he’s talking about his U.S. Title win, not a video game. Riddle went off on some sidebar about naming the eagle on the WWE Title belt “Travis.” He said he had a metal-friend named Travis. LHP talked to each other briefly. Dorado then told Riddle he has a match coming up, but they’re on the wrong side of the stadium. Riddle pulled out a scooter and said he was head of them. He rolled away.

(Keller’s Analysis: The Riddle Regains His Dignity Tour has not yet started.) [c]

(1) RIDDLE vs. JOHN MORRISON – U.S. Title match

As Morrison’s music faded as he was in the ring, they showed a countdown graphic for Lashley’s Ultimatum for Miz. Riddle ring entrance then took place. Morrison went for a standing moonsault, but Riddle shifted and caught him in an armbar. They both stood and circled each other. Riddle ducked and blocked some Morrison kicks. Phillips said these are two of the best athletes in WWE. Morrison thumbed Riddle in the eye and then went for a modified Dragon sleeper. Morrison did a twisting dove over the top rope with a kick to Riddle’s head. He brushed against the top rope during flight. Morrison threw Riddle back into the ring and circled Riddle. Riddle used a head scissors to take Morrison over the top rope to the floor. They fought on the ring apron, exchanging chops and kicks. Riddle delivered a cradle suplex onto the ring apron and landed on the floor on his feet, then re-entered the ring and celebrated as they went to a break. [c]

Back live, Phillips reminded viewers of the Lashley countdown clock for Miz. Morrison was in control. Morrison gave Riddle a Spanish fly off the ropes in the corner a couple minutes later. Riddle kicked out at two. Riddle went for a Bro To Sleep, but Morrison avoided it although it wasn’t clear if he meant to. They regrouped and then Riddle landed a sunset flip but Morrison fired back with a knee to the jaw. Riddle blocked a Morrison Starship pain and landed a Bro Derek for the win.

WINNER: Riddle in 11:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not that Morrison has been presented a top tier competitor lately, but giving Riddle an actual successful title defense right away is good to get the title reign off to a good start, although it’s come from beating Morrison twice. Saxton said some would consider this an upset. That’s insulting to Riddle.)

-The countdown clock showed 29 minutes left on the countdown.

-A vignette aired on the pending arrival of Rhea Ripley to Raw. The screen said she is coming soon. [c]

-Phillips talked about Bad Bunny as clips aired of him on SNL and headlines touting his stardom. He said he’d be in Damian Priest’s corner later.

-Backstage Sarah Schreiber approached Priest and Bunny. Bunny, proudly holding his 24/7 Title, said this is just the beginning. He said with Priest by his side, he’ll have the 24/7 Title for a long time. Priest shouted that he can see Truth hiding behind them by a ref. He played it up like he wasn’t plotting anything and smiled at Priest. Priest told him not to play dumb. Truth called Bad Bunny “Bugs Bunny.” Truth said he wanted an autograph. Priest got irked and stepped up to Truth’s face and said his name is Bad Bunny. Truth went, “Oh, my bad… bunny.” He said they got him this time and he ran away.

-They went to the announcers on camera who threw to a clip from earlier of Lashley and Miz. Phillips noted that Lashley said “they made a deal” last night, which apparently was Lashley would beat up Drew for him, then Miz would give him a title match quickly. Phillips said in exchange for Lashley’s attack, Miz has until the top of the hour to give Lashley the first opportunity at his newly won WWE Title.

-Miz backstage asked WWE executive Adam Pearce if he’s going to reward Lashley’s behavior. Pearce asked if he really made a deal with Lashley. Miz said it wasn’t in writing. Miz said he should be on his side. Pearce said he heard what he had to say earlier, and he agrees with him that so many have doubted him, yet there he stands as WWE Champion. He said there are no challengers bigger than Lashley. Miz said he wants the time to be right. Pearce said he’ll respect whatever decision he makes, and the clock is ticking.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their way to the ring. Xavier played his trombone the whole way. Saxton said Miz looks like a nervous wreck. They aired a clip of Xavier irritating Omos with his obnoxious trombone playing leading to Omos slamming him. Phillips said they’ll face Mace and T-Bar next. [c]

-The WWE announcers hyped “Punky Brewster” on Peacock. They went to a special look at the show. Then they circled two of the stars of the show watching on a ThunderDome screen.

(2) KOFI KINGSTON & XAVIER WOODS vs. RETRIBUTION (T-Bar & Mace w/Mustafa Ali, Slapjack, Reckoning)

Retribution dominated against Kofi for a while. They double sitout chokeslammed Kofi. Ali yelled for more. Xavier pulled the top rope down as T-Bar charged into the ropes. He fell to the floor. Kofi then surprised Mace with Trouble in Paradise and got the pin. As Kofi and Xavier celebrated, they yelled that they don’t get paid by the hour.

WINNERS: New Day in 3:00.

-Ali chewed out T-Bar and Mace afterward. He said he’s carried them on his back, yet they fail him time and time again. They stood in the ring, hanging their heads in shame.

-They showed Lashley and MVP backstage, getting ready to head to the ring.

-A commercial for NXT hyped Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar, plus the Adam Cole fallout. [c]

-Pearce stood mid-ring and called out Lashley and MVP. Joe said Miz is champion tonight because of Lashley, and Lashley is coming to collect. Pearce shook hands with Lashley.

(Keller’s Analysis: Shouldn’t the authority figure be disgusted by Lashley’s actions against McIntyre last night, rather than treating him like an honorable and honored guest of his in the ring? How does any heel get any heat on babyfaces when the authority figures and announcers acted like Lashley didn’t do anything wrong just 24 hours later?)

Miz made his way to the ring. Pearce said they made a deal and Miz is obligated to announce his decision. Miz said he has decided he needs more time. Lashley told him to quit stalling and wasting his time. Miz said he’s worried about the honor and respect the WWE Title deserves. Miz said there are a lot of worthy challengers. For instance, he said, Morrison is chomping at the bit for a title shot. Lashley said no other challengers had a deal with him. Miz said he deserves to have a chance at the title, but he wants to be at his best. “The championship deserves that,” he said. Morrison said they just want a week. He asked Pearce to pencil that in. Miz said it’d be best for all parties. Braun Strowman’s music interrupted.

[HOUR TWO]

Braun Strowman then came out to his music. He said if anyone is getting a title shot, it’s him. Pearce said he can’t just interrupte like this. Braun said he can do whatever he wants. He said it’s clear Pearce and Shane McMahon have a vendetta against him. He said he is “far more clarified than Bobby Lashley is for this opportunity.” (Yikes. Clarified?) Miz asked Lashley if he’s going to let Braun talk to him like that. MVP told Miz not to stir the pot. Shane’s music then interrupted.

Shane danced onto the stage and walked to the ring, signalling for everyone to calm down. Shane danced around the gathered group in the ring. A “Shane-o-Mac” chant was piped in. Shane asked Pearce what kind of ship he’s running. He said he needs to control things better. Shane was oddly winded and sweaty after his entrance. Shane explained to Braun that the Elimination Chamber was for former WWE Champions, not former Universal Champions. He said this all sucks. He said he wanted a WWE Title opportunity tonight. Shane said, “I think that idea kind of sucks, so no.”

Braun pivoted rather quickly to asking for a match against Lashley instead. Shane said he’d love to see that match tonight. Pearce said he’d love to see it. Shane said he’ll get his wish. He said if Braun is able to defeat Lashley tonight, then next week it’ll be Braun vs. Lashley vs. Miz for the WWE Title. Miz looked worried. Phillips said Miz “has that sinking feeling.” Shane left the ring. Braun turned his back to Lashley and told Shane he made a good decision. Lashley clipped him from behind. Braun grabbed his left leg in pain. Then he stood and limped around the ring. Saxton said they’re going to tear each other apart tonight.

(Keller’s Analysis: Oh goodie, more arbitrary decisions leading to a possible ever-farcical Triple Threat style title match where a champion can lose a title without being involved in the finish. The unsteady fast-talking by Clarified Braun and Sweaty Shane were way below the others in this segment. Shane still can’t help but talk down to wrestlers like he’s a little league soccer coach talking down to seven year olds who aren’t playing good defense. Why would Lashley be okay with any of this? If Lashley wins, does he get Miz next week one-on-one? That wasn’t clear.) [c]

-They replayed Lashley attacking Braun before the break. Phillips then said if Braun beats Lashley tonight, there will be a Triple Threat match next week with Miz for the WWE Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Is Drew McIntyre still with the company at this point? Avoiding saying his name for the convenience of telling this intra-show story just jumps out as really odd.)

(3) LUCHA HOUSE PARTY (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN & CEDRIC ALEXANDER – Tornado Tag Match Rules

MVP did commentary and wasn’t happy about Braun interjecting himself into this. All four fought at the bell. A few minutes in, Phillips touted the tandem offense by Shelton and Cedric. Shelton powerbombed Dorado, but Gran Metalik broke up the cover. (Weak break-up: 2 out of 5 for force.) Shelton and Cedric turned to beating on Dorado. Dorado interrupted Cedric’s move, then kicked Shelton. Dorado delivered a DDT and then Metalik splashed him. They both piled onto Shelton, but Cedric broke up the cover. (Good break-up: 4 out of 5 for force.) Dorado gave Cedric a head scissors off the top rope. Metalik then leaped off the top rope, but Shelton moved. Shelton and Cedric doubled Metalik, and Shelton finished him with Paydirt.

WINNERS: Shelton & Cedric in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That felt like time filler. The tornado stip just made the match feel sloppy, not more exciting.)

-The announcers hyped the Braun vs. Lashley main event. (Oddly, still no references to the existence of McIntyre.) They threw to a clip of the Bad Bunny-Tozawa-Truth stuff last week with the 24/7 Title. Then they talked about Bad Bunny taking the 24/7 Title belt with him to SNL over the weekend.

-Bad Bunny made his ring entrance as pyro blasted. Phillips said it’s a big weekend for Bad Bunny going to SNL first and now Raw. Then out came to Priest to his entrance theme. [c]

(4) DAMIAN PRIEST (w/Bad Bunny) vs. ANGEL GARZA

Garza charged at Priest at the bell. Priest caught him mid-air with a clothesline for a quick two count. Priest took it to Garza in the corner. A corner graphic advertised Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus later. Garza made a comeback and took Priest down with a flying clothesline. He tore off his own pants and threw them toward Bad Bunny. Garza mounted Priest and punched away at him. Garza yelled down at Bunny. Bunny chomped on his gum as he looked back at him. Garza grounded Priest and applied a camel clutch. Priest mounted a comeback and avoided a spinning back elbow. He landed a high round kick to the head. Garza collapsed. Priest stomped the mat HBK style and then delivered a Broken Arrow for a two count. Saxton said he was surprised Garza kicked out. Priest stood as Bunny laughed at ringside. Garza surprised Priest with an explosive clothesline, sending him over the top rope to the floor. Garza then had more words for Bunny. Garza invited Bunny into the ring. Bunny climbed the stairs and taunted Garza back. He pointed behind him. Priest kicked Garza, then landed a top rope wheel kick. Priest let out a big yell, then finished Garza with the Hit the Lights (formerly The Reckoning) finisher.

WINNER: Priest in 6:00.

-After the match, Bunny congratulated Priest. Saxton said Garza had a chance to beat Priest if he wasn’t preoccupied by Bunny. They replayed key moments at the end of the match. Tozawa ran to the ring followed by Humberto Carrillo and Drew Gulak. Bunny threw Gulak out of the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s difficult to have a celebrity wrestler acting like a tough guy opposite of a skilled wrestler, heel or not, and not have fans start to turn against the celebrity. They are pushing that here with Bunny acting pretty cocky only because he has big back-up with Priest. I’m curious how live crowds would be reacting to Bunny as his involvement in WWE grows. Acting like being a 24/7 Champion is a big deal is kind of embarrassing for him. He’s such a big star right now, it’s a win for WWE no matter what. I’m just taking into account the pros and cons of how they’re utilizing him as a work in progress as a regular on Raw.)



-Saxton said Orton would address the Alexa Bliss mind games next. [c]

-Another Ripley vignette aired.

-The announcers talked about their excitement about the arrival of Ripley soon. Joe said what Ripley does to her opponents is what worst nightmares are made of. Phillips threw to highlights of the Orton losing last week because of mind games by Alexa Bliss. Saxton said it was “unsettling.”

-Backstage, Orton spoke about failure. He said it’s a not word he’s familiar with “and my track record proves it.” He said he finds himself surrounded by it lately. He said winning the gauntlet match last week would have given him an advantage, but it turns out he was the first man eliminated last night in the Chamber. He said every time he gets distracted by a problem, he takes care of it. He said when Fiend became an issue, he set him on fire. They replayed Orton setting Fiend on fire two months ago at TLC. “The Fiend is no more, but some like to think he is coming back, but he is not coming back,” he said. He said he is now in limbo, unable to focus on the WWE Title. He said it’s because he is still distracted, but this time it’s by Alexa Bliss. He coughed a little. They replayed Bliss last week sitting in the star. Orton then gagged and coughed up a black tar-like substance and staggered away.

-They cut back to the announcers who looked shocked. Joe asked what that was. Phillips said they’d do their best to refocus and he hyped Charlotte & Asuka vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. They went back to the end of last week’s tag match when Lacey Evans announced she is pregnant, and Ric Flair celebrated as if he believed he was the father.

-Charlotte made her ring entrance. The referee held the ropes open for her.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why does the referee open the ropes for her? And why does she, as a babyface act, portray herself as worthy of such special treatment by the supposed objective referee of her upcoming match? It’s a holdover from when Charlotte demanded it as an arrogant heel, and it makes no sense for her to still expect that kind of treatment as a babyface. Imagine the reaction if referees in the NBA routinely opened the locker room door for Lebron James right before he made his way out of the locker room to get on the court.) [c]

(5) SHAYNA BASZLER & NIA JAX vs. ASUKA & CHARLOTTE

Charlotte and Asuka knocked Jax and Baszler out of the ring a couple minutes into the match. They cut to an early break. [c]

Asuka hot-tagged in Charlotte after the break.

[HOUR THREE]

Jax eventually powerbombed Charlotte for a near fall. Jax settled into a chinlock. Saxton clarified that if Braun wins, he’ll be added to the WWE Title match between Miz and Lashley next week. Charlotte knocked Baszler off the ring apron, then sunset flipped Jax into the corner. Baszler climbed up and tagged herself in. She knocked Asuka off the ring apron. Charlotte surprised Baszler with a figure-four leglock. Jax legdropped Charlotte to stop her before she could bridge into a Figure-Eight. Asuka tagged in and caught Baszler with a top rope dropkick. Asuka sent Jax into Baszler in the corner, then delivered double-knees and a running knee strike. She applied an armbar, but Baszler kicked her to break it up. Asuka got up and surprised Baszler with a Kinsasha attempt. Charlotte went for the save, but kicked Asuka by mistake. Baszler threw Charlotte out of the ring. Jax legdropped Asuka and scored a three count.

WINNERS: Jax & Baszler in 12:00.

-After the match, Charlotte walked over to Asuka and offered to help her up. Asuka slapped her hand away. Phillips said the kick was inadvertent. Charlotte backed off, frustrated that Asuka didn’t realize it was an accident.

(Keller’s Analysis: So what’s up with Lacey and Ric and that storyline? We’re shifting to a dumb misunderstanding break-up and Asuka heel turn? That’s lame if that’s where this is heading.)

-Phillips threw to a clip of Shane announcing Braun would have a chance to face Miz and Lashley next week if he beats Lashley later on the show. Phillips said Braun hasn’t had a singles match since October, and now he has a dinged up knee but a big opportunity later on Raw.

-Jeff Hardy made his ring entrance. [c]

(6) SHEAMUS vs. JEFF HARDY

Sheamus jump-started the match. Joe said Sheamus is frustrated with not winning the Chamber, and now he’s going to take it out on Hardy. Hardy made a comeback and landed a flying leg to Sheamus against the ring barricade. They cut to a break. [c]

Sheamus was in control after the break. Hardy eventually rallied. Sheamus came back again, but Hardy caught him charging with a boot to the chest. Hardy landed a second rope splash for a two count. Hardy landed a Twist of Fate a minute later. He climbed to the top rope and leaped off, but Sheamus moved. Sheamus then lifted Hardy, but Hardy slipped free and went for a Twist of Fate. Sheamus ducked and went for a Brogue Kick. Hardy ducked and schoolboyed Sheamus for a two count. Sheamus landed a kneelift and a Brogue Kick for the win.

WINNER: Sheamus in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match, with an especially good finishing sequence.)

-Backstage Charlotte told her dad she can’t “do this crap anymore.” She said she wants to focus on pro wrestling. She said it’s not funny for him to pretend it’s his baby. She said she’s busting her ass to protect their legacy. “Go home, please,” she said. Ric said, in a soft, respectful tone, that he never said the baby was his. He said he saw a lot of potential in a genuinely good person. Charlotte said he sees good things in “mini-blondes.” She said he’s doing this on her time. “She’s a co-worker!” Charlotte said.

Ric said he thought he could motivate her. He said he’s pushed Charlotte a lot of his life. He said he had some part in Charlotte’s success and she’s one of the all-time greats. He said he gave her tough love and advice. He said everything they’ve done is real. He said he loves her wants the best for her. “I was trying to expand the brand!” he said. Charlotte began crying. Flair teared up, too. He said all he wants is their name to be a household name. Charlotte said she doesn’t see it that way. She said that he says he’s been her biggest cheerleader, but it’s been on her time, so he’s stealing the spotlight. She said in the ring, it’s her time to prove she’s not Ric Flair’s daughter, but rather Charlotte Flair. She told him to go home. She said she is thankful for the doors he opened and all he has given her, but it’s her time for the spotlight. She said she loves him. She turned and walked away. Flair hung his head in shame. [c]

-The announcers commented on a replay of Orton coughing up black substance.

(7) NAOMI & LANA vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE

Lana hot-tagged in Naomi at 2:00 They double-teamed Mandy and scored a three count.

WINNERS: Naomi & Lana in 2:00.

-They showed Lashley warming up backstage. Phillips said if Lashley wins, he’ll keep Braun out of his title match against Miz next week and keep it one-on-one.

-A.J. Styles and Omos made their ring entrance. [c]

(8) A.J. STYLES (w/Omos) vs. RICOCHET

Ricochet got in early offense. Styles made a comeback with a suplex into the corner. Ricochet landed on his head and neck. They replayed it in slo-mo. Styles settled into a chinlock after a two count. Ricochet made a comeback. The ref had to back him out of the corner when he got too aggressive. Styles chopped him in the throat to take control. He then dropped him over the top rope, but Ricochet came back with a roll-up for a two count. Next he back suplexed Styles for a near fall. The announcers stressed what a big win this would be for Ricochet. Ricochet then went for his 630, but Styles moved. Ricochet landed on his feet. Styles kicked Ricochet in the jaw and knocked him out. Ricochet went down like he was legit out. Styles then landed a Styles Clash for the win. Afterward, Omos lifted and slammed Ricochet down.

WINNER: Styles in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ricochet’s selling of the knee at the end was as good as it gets. Didn’t last long, but it’s a taste of how cool it’d be if these two were built up into a full-fledged feud. Where is Omos headed? What’s the point of all of this? I assume there’s a point in mind besides marveling at how tall he is.)

-Phillips hyped Raw Talk.

-They went backstage to Miz and Morrison talking about the main event. Morrison said maybe they should root for Braun. Braun walked up to them. They looked intimidated, then walked away. Saxton said Miz’s stress level has to be off the charts. [c]

(9) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP) – If Braun wins, he enters title match next week

Braun came out first. Then Lashley. They were 53 minutes into the third hour at this point. Miz’s music played and he came out with Morrison just as Lashley and Braun were having a staredown. Saxton said it doesn’t sound right to hear Philips say, “New WWE Champion, The Miz.” They locked up at the bell. Braun shoved Lashley into the corner. Lashley powered out. Miz joined the announcers on commentary. He said there should be a huge tournament where someone earns the right to face him at WrestleMania. Braun, meanwhile, powered up Lashley and tossed him over the top rope to the floor. Phillips asked how many are alive who could do that to Lashley. Braun charged at Lashley at ringside. Lashley leaped out of Braun’s path, and Braun hit the ringside steps. Lashley leaped off the steps onto Braun.

Back in the ring, Lashley kicked Braun’s left leg. He then gave Braun a Flatliner for a two count. Lashley waited for Braun to stand, and then he applied a Hurt Lock. Braun elbowed out of it. Lashley kicked him and went for a suplex. Braun powered down and then nailed Lashley with a clothesline to the chest to take him down. Braun powerslammed Lashley for a near fall at 4:00. Phillips said almost no one has ever kicked out of that from Braun. Miz went wide-eyed. “Can you believe that just happened?” asked Phillips. He went for a second one, but Lashley escaped and went for an Almighty Spinebuster. Lashley then speared Braun and scored the three count. Braun kicked out a split-second after the third count. Miz looked on, slack-jawed at the thought of what he faces next week.

WINNER: Lashley in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good. At least we avoided a Triple Threat match next week.)

-Lashley went after Braun’s leg afterward. He put Braun in the Hurt Lock. MVP stood on the ring apron. He tossed Strowman down. Miz ran into the ring and charged at Lashley with the belt. Lashley ducked and then gave Miz a spinebuster. Lashley then gave Miz a spear. Saxton asked if we’re looking at the next WWE Champion.



(Keller’s Analysis: It’s still so peculiar how Drew’s name wasn’t mentioned all show except as part of a replay having to do with Orton in last week’s Gaunlet Match. It’s like he just walked out on WWE to join WCW or something!)

