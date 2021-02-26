SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting this week that John Morrison suffered a knee injury on Monday Night Raw.

Morrison wrestled Riddle on the show and the injury occurred when he got caught in the ropes on a twisting dive and landed on the knee. Both Riddle and Morrison were able to finish the match that saw Riddle go over, but Morrison was visibly not 100%. The Observer report does not indicate how much time Morrison may have to miss because of this, if any.

