Bianca Belair to announce WrestleMania decision on Smackdown tonight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The wait is over. WWE announced today that Bianca Belair will reveal her WrestleMania 37 decision tonight on Smackdown.

Belair won the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble in January and now has the opportunity to face either the Raw or Smackdown Women’s Champion for their title at the show of the year in Tampa Bay. Though the Raw Women’s Champion, Asuka, is on the table, Belair has been attached to the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks, since winning the Royal Rumble and teamed with her in a losing effort against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night event at Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11. Edge won the Men’s Royal Rumble and will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship on the show.

CATCH-UP: WWE star suffers knee injury on Raw