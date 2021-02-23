WWE Raw viewership this week shows value of show to USA Network

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw (2/22) drew hourly viewership of 1.978 million, 1.926 million, and 1.765 million viewers. Although eight shows drew more than 2 million total viewers, in the coveted and most closely tracked 18-49 year old demographic, Raw finished in the top three spots in cable TV on Monday night.

The 18-49 demo rating was 0.60, 0.57, and 0.53 for the three hours, well ahead of the closest competitor on Bravo, “Watch What Happens Live,” which drew a 0.37 rating. With no major sports and a drop in news driving big cable ratings on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox, Raw had less competition than usual. This is an example of the value WWE has, even with series-low ratings and viewership. USA Network can count on Raw 52 weeks a year being in the mix as a top demo show during a time when more and more people are turning to streaming services to watch anything other than news, sports, and reality series in an on-demand format.

In the 18-34 male demo, Raw drew a 0.31 rating. In the 18-49 male demo, Raw drew a 0.76 rating. In the 18-49 female rating, Raw drew a 0.37 rating.

Raw’s average hourly viewership of 1.850 million is above last week’s 1.715 million, indicative of increased interest coming out of Sunday night’s Elimination Chamber PPV. The show averaged 1.892 million per hour two weeks ago.