WWE Smackdown rebounds in viewership and finishes near top in key demo, six week overview so far in 2021

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox drew 2.217 million viewers and a 1.33 overall rating, up from 1.990 last week and up from the previous six episodes (all post-holidays) average of 2.203 million viewers.

It’s overall rating was 1.33 last Friday, in line with the average so far this year (since Jan. 8) of 1.34.

In the coveted and closely-tracked 18-49 demographic, Smackdown finished no. 2 overall among broadcast network shows that night with a 0.59 rating, below only ABC’s “Shark Tank” with a 0.72 rating. CBS’s “MacGyver” drew a 0.57 rating, just below Smackdown.