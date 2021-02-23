SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 23, 2021 (RECORDED)

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown

-A recap video of clips from last week’s show including footage of Juice Robinson & David Finlay, The Good Brothers, and Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer aired.

-The weekly intro video played.

(1) DEANER vs. JAKE SOMETHING – Tables Match

Tables were set up around the ring. Deaner charged Jake at the bell, but Jake fought him off. Deaner bit Jake’s nose. Jake fought back with punches and clotheslines. Jake went outside to set up a table, but Deaner dropkicked the table on him. They fought on the floor for a bit. Jake brought a table in the ring. Deaner threw Jake hard into the side of the table. Deaner slingshotted Jake into the table. Deaner set up the table in the corner.

Deaner and Jake fought on the outside. Deaner scratched Jake’s eyes. They continued to fight on the outside. Deaner brought Jake in the ring by the hair. Jake battled back and power bombed Deaner. They brawled up the stage. Deaner gave Jake a low blow. Deaner charged Jake, who gave Deaner a Black Hole Slam through a table for the win.

WINNER: Jake Something in 9:00.

After the match, Moose speared Jake through the table that was set up in the corner. Moose sat in a chair in the ring. Moose demanded a title shot right now. [c]

D.L.’s Take: Good action. It looked like Jake had some upward mobility after the win—then Moose put him through a table. Baby steps, I guess.

-Referees were helping Jake Something to the back. Moose was still in the ring. Scott D’Amore (with his own theme music and video) walked to the stage. He told Moose to get the hell out of the ring. Moose demanded a title match. Scott said that Rich Swann wasn’t cleared and wasn’t even in the building. Jake came back and the referees held him back from charging Moose. Scott declared that he was giving Moose a title match. Scott made the TNA title an official world title and said that Moose had to defend against Jake tonight.

-D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker appeared on camera and discussed the upcoming title match and ran down the matches for the show.

-Trey Miguel entered the ring. [c]

(2) TREY MIGUEL & WILLIE MACK & JOSH ALEXANDER vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton) & CHRIS BEY & BLACK TAURUS (w/Rosemary & Crazzy Steve)

The winning team will face off next week in a triple threat match to determine who gets an X Division title match. Trey and Bey started off the match and traded moves. Ace tagged in and got slapped by Trey. Alexander tagged in and faced off with Ace. Mack tagged in next. Ace tagged in Taurus. Taurus and Mack had a fast-paced exchange. Alexander faced off with Taurus and they fought in the corner. Taurus landed a splash off the ropes on Alexander. [c]

Ace stomped on Alexander then tagged in Bey. Bey and Alexander traded the advantage then both tagged out. Ace and Trey battled with Trey getting the upper hand. Taurus and Trey squared off. Trey and Mack worked on Ace in the corner. Mack punched Ace and got a two count. Ace hit his finisher on Mack but Trey and Alexander broke it up. Taurus got a backbreaker on Trey. Alexander knocked Taurus out of the ring. Bey got a DDT on Alexander. Mack suplexed Bey.

Mack missed a splash off the top. Bey landed a cutter on Mack for the win.

WINNERS: Chris Bey & Ace Austin & Black Taurus in 14:00.

D.L.’s Take: Good X-Division action. The triple threat match next week should be really good.

-Sami Callihan was waiting for Trey when he walked backstage. Sami said he knew Trey didn’t have what it takes and asked if he was going to walk away. Trey slugged Sami until security pulled him off. Sami smiled and got up.

-Flashback Moment of the Week: Decay vs. BroMans

-Decay promo: Rosemary talked about having patience. Steve said it was time to rejoice about the resurrection of Decay. Rosemary said Black Taurus would take the X Division title. They cackled at the end. [c]

-AEW Paid Ad: Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone were on the football field in Jacksonville and they were joined by Britt Baker, Reba, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Ryan Nemeth, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy. Schiavone noted that Khan still had on his Valentine’s glasses. Khan said it was because he had the biggest heart in professional wrestling. Khan said he loves doing charity work for Impact and that it was like his own personal Big Brother program. He said Impact was like the little kid he mentors once a week. Khan said he was there with four percent of the AEW roster, but it was more star power than would be on Impact in two years. They ran down the matches for Dynamite, with Britt, Starks, Cage, Nemeth, Kassidy, and Hardy adding comments about their matches.

-Havoc and Nevaeh were backstage. Havoc said that even though they lost, it didn’t mean that they needed to break up as a team. Neveah walked off. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb walked in and said that Havoc needed to seize the day and they should be a team. Kaleb said they had matching gear and entrance music ready. Havoc said she wasn’t interested and walked off.

(3) XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) vs. THE GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

Anderson and Larry started off and traded the advantage. Gallows tagged in and hit a fallaway slam on Larry. Gallows double clotheslined XXXL. The Brothers worked on Acey in the corner. Acey fought back and tagged in Larry. Larry stomped Anderson and choked him against the ropes. Gallows made the hot tag and fought Larry and Acey. Gallows knocked Larry down the big boot. They hit the Magic Killer and Anderson got the pin on Larry.

WINNER: The Good Brothers in 6:00.

D.L.’s Take: A good showcase match for The Good Brothers.

Swinger’s Palace segment: Chris Sabin, James Storm, and Alisha were at the table. Rohit Raju and Shera walked in. Rohit was mad that he got attacked last week by Storm and Sabin. Sabin tried to calm everyone down so they didn’t get kicked out. Swinger said they could put bets on Rohit vs. Storm. [c]

-The Good Brothers walked backstage and asked Juice Robinson and David Finlay if they saw what they did out in the ring. Anderson said they were the best tag team in the world. Juice said the Good Brothers are the best tag team in the world—hung over. Then they walked off. Anderson asked if this was a roast and said he wasn’t hung over.

(4) EDDIE EDWARDS vs. HERNANDEZ

Brain Myers (who was supposed to be the opponent) walked to the stage still wearing his eye patch and introduced a video of his attorney Mark Sterling, who advised Myers not to wrestle tonight because it was an unsafe work environment. He introduced Hernandez as the replacement. Eddie immediately dove on Hernandez on the stage. They brawled back and forth. Myers attacked Eddie on the floor. Back in the ring, Hernandez hit Eddie with a shoulder tackle.

Eddie kicked Hernandez, who was on the top rope. Hernandez battled back. Eddie hit a Boston Knee Party off the ropes for the pin. [c]

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 3:00.

D.L’.s Take: A quick match and basically a setup to further the Edwards/Myers feud.

-Matt Cardona confronted Brian Myers backstage. Scott D’Amore approached. Scott said that Myers was good to go and he would face Eddie Edwards in an Eye for an Eye Match next week and Cardona will be the referee. Myers asked if he was serious. Scott walked off and mockingly said no that was the stupidest thing he had ever heard of and questioned if the guy would come back in a few weeks and his eye would be just fine.

(5) KIMBER LEE & SUSAN (w/Deonna Purrazzo) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE & JAZZ

Jazz was getting the better of Susan. Deonna tripped Jazz. Susan took advantage of the distraction to attack Jazz. ODB ran to ringside to fight Deonna. The referee sent ODB and Deonna to the back. [c]

Susan and Lee worked on Jazz. Jazz made the hot tag to Jordynne, who ran wild on Susan. Jordynne hit a spinebuster on Susan, but Lee broke up the pin. Jordynne and Jazz suplexed Susan. Jordynne German suplexed Susan. Susan fought back with a thumb in the eye. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Susan bit Jordynne then put Jordynne in an ankle lock. Grace hit the Grace Driver on Susan for the pin. Jordynne and Jazz became the number one contenders to the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

WINNERS: Jordynne Grace & Jazz in 13:00.

D.L.’s Take: Good match. Jordynne and Jazz make a great team and their feud with Fire N Flava should be fun.

-Jordynne and Jazz walked backstage and saw that ODB had been knocked out.

-D’Lo and Striker ran down the matches for next week:

Rohit Raju vs. James Storm (on the pregame show)

Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards (special referee: Matt Cardona)

The Good Brothers, Juice Robinson, & David Finlay vs. XXXL & Reno Scum

Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Black Taurus

(6) MOOSE (c) vs. JAKE SOMETHING – TNA World Title Match

Jake attacked Moose on the stage and they brawled to ringside. [c]

Moose and Jake were fighting on the outside with Jake getting the best of it. Jake continued his attack in the ring and the bell finally rang. Moose made a comeback with chokes and chops. Jake battled back, but Moose cut him off. Jake missed a dive to the outside. Moose threw Jake into the turnbuckle and whipped him into the corner. Moose missed a charge. Jake landed hard clotheslines. Moose head-butted Jake.

Jake fought back with a clothesline and a slam for a two count. Moose nailed a dropkick while Jake was sitting on the top rope. Moose superplexed Jake off the top rope. Moose kipped up and charged Jake, but Jake turned it into a sit out powerbomb. They slugged it out. Moose landed a big boot, but Jake came back with a forearm. Moose hit two uranagi’s and a clothesline followed by a spear for the win.

-After the match, Moose attacked Jake with a chair after the match. Rich Swann ran in for the save. Several officials ran in to break it up. Scott D’Amore walked to the stage and said Swann would face Moose at the Sacrifice Impact Plus special next month.

WINNER: Moose in 8:00.

D.L.’s Take: Good big-man match. A strong win for Moose as he heads to the long-awaited title vs. title match. Glad to see Jake elevated to the main event level and he was really good in the match.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid show with a good main event. They are building well to the Sacrifice show with several slow-build feuds ongoing. The AEW segment was really funny this week. Impact continues to elevate and repackage wrestlers to keep the show fresh.

