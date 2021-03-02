FREE PODCAST 3/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Peteani: Lashley wins WWE Title, Braun-Shane weirdness, Drew-Sheamus shines, live callers, emails (150 min)

News Ticker

March 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani of the PWTorch VIP podcast “WWE Then and Now” and the PWTorch.com Raw and Smackdown primers to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss Bobby Lashley’s win over The Miz to become WWE Champion, Braun-Shane weirdness, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Charlotte vs. Shayna Baszler, Elias vs. Damien Priest for 15 minutes, and much more with live callers and emails.

