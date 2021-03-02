News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/1 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Lashley beating Miz on third try, Drew vs. Sheamus, weird Shane-Braun segment, Elias vs. Priest lasts forever, more (31 min)

March 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Bobby Lashley’s win over The Miz to become WWE Champion, Braun-Shane weirdness, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Charlotte vs. Shayna Baszler, Elias vs. Damien Priest for 15 minutes, and much more with live callers and emails.

