News Ticker

New Japan announces two major summer shows

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 4, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NJPW
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced two major summer events during today’s anniversary show that featured first round matches of the 2021 New Japan Cup tournament.

The event is called Wrestle Grand Slam. It will take place on May 15 at Yokohama Stadium and on May 29 at the Tokyo Dome. This will mark New Japan’s first ever show at Yokohama and their only show at the Tokyo Dome outside of January in over 16 years.

New Japan received rave reviews for their outdoor Summer Struggle show last year at Jingu Stadium. They will look to replicate that success this year As of now, New Japan has not announced any matches for this two night event.

CATCH-UP: New Japan star out of action for up to six months

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021