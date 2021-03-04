SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced two major summer events during today’s anniversary show that featured first round matches of the 2021 New Japan Cup tournament.

The event is called Wrestle Grand Slam. It will take place on May 15 at Yokohama Stadium and on May 29 at the Tokyo Dome. This will mark New Japan’s first ever show at Yokohama and their only show at the Tokyo Dome outside of January in over 16 years.

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! Wrestle Grand Slam is coming! Two huge cards in the month of May as we return to the Tokyo Dome, and debut in Yokohama Stadium!https://t.co/pOQcbNkY4p#njwgs pic.twitter.com/cH5l88AxfE — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 4, 2021

New Japan received rave reviews for their outdoor Summer Struggle show last year at Jingu Stadium. They will look to replicate that success this year As of now, New Japan has not announced any matches for this two night event.

