Eric Bischoff has worked with wrestling talents that have transcended the wrestling business throughout his career and has named who he thinks could be the next to do so.

In an interview on the It’s Our House podcast, Bischoff spoke about wrestling’s next major star among a host of other topics.

“I’m gonna give you an answer. Just know that there’s a lot of people that I hold in such high regard and have so much respect for and I think are so valuable as performers and human beings,” Bischoff said. “I’m gonna offend those people, I apologize. But, if I was in Las Vegas and I had one $100 bill, and I was forced to place a bet on one person – I put it on Cody Rhodes. Okay. I think when you talk about somebody who has the potential to transcend the business, that means to become a bigger star, or at least a star outside of the wrestling business. That’s how John Cena became a big star, because everywhere you looked, including WWE, but outside of WWE, you would see John Cena. He became that. WWE was preaching outside of the choir and they connected with people that they weren’t connected with just on the wrestling show by using John Cena because he had that potential and ability to transcend the business in that regard. I think Cody Rhodes has the same potential.”

Bischoff recently appeared on AEW Dynamite this week and asked a question to Chris Jericho and MJF during their Inner Circle press conference. Bischoff does a regular, weekly, podcast with Conrad Thompson called 83 Weeks.

