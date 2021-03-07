VIP AUDIO 3/7 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller: Omega’s PPV hype, Bockwinkel-Lawler brilliance, AEW mystery, how Lesnar could fit in with AEW, Jericho on Legends, Cody-Shaq, New Japan’s IWGP Title news, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week's new VIP-exclusive series "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Final thoughts on the AEW rumors about the big surprise and some thoughts on most talked about candidates.

Could Brock Lesnar fit in with AEW or would he be a roster-breaker?

Chris Jericho’s comments on AEW’s use of Legends compared to WWE, the Lance Storm-Mark Madden exchange on Twitter about AEW bringing in Legends from WWE, and how AEW should be graded so far. (Jericho Talks Big Show Signing … Storm-Madden Twitter Discussion)

The case for AEW signing Big Show and how he should best be utilized.

Tully Blanchard’s performance, at age 67, last Wednesday.

Rich and Wade debate the merits of the Cody & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Gargill match on Dynamite.

Cody Rhodes’s comments about NXT reportedly moving to Tuesday nights, and if his sassiness or snark is a good look for him and AEW.

What Triple H would really like to say in response to Cody and AEW’s viewership and demo wins in these 18 months.

Legado Del Fantasma’s rebound on NXT TV this week.

Is Adam Cole fulfilling his potential staying in NXT?

Marty Scurll being removed from New Japan Strong tapings.

Ibushi and New Japan’s move to create the new IWGP Hvt. Title and loss of history and why it’s a mistake.

The “Off the Beaten Path” segment looks at the brilliance of the 1984 Jerry Lawler vs. Nick Bockwinkel $500 Per Punch match in Memphis. (YouTube Link #1 … YouTube Link #2 … YouTube Link #3)

And Wade’s live response to Kenny Omega’s comedic tweet the afternoon of his Death Match at AEW Revolution. (Reference Tweet)

