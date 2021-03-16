FREE PODCAST 3/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Vallejos: Final Raw hype for Fastlane, McIntyre declared as challenger to Lashley at WM, Lashley-Sheamus, tag team title match, Shane slimes Strowman, more (143 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch contributor and host of the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” Dailycast, Robert Vallejos, to talk WWE Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the weak hype for Fastlane, WrestleMania overshadowing Fastlane promotion, pros and cons of declaring Drew McIntyre as the number one contender to Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, problems with Shane vs. Strowman, next steps for the Raw women’s division, how to better use the three-hour Raw format, and more. Enjoy!

