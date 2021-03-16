VIP AUDIO 3/15 – WKH – News & Raw Review: NXT-COVID, WrestleMania tickets, NWA PPV main event, Revolution buyrate, Paul Wight AEW commentary debut, full review of Raw with Fastlane and WrestleMania matches announced (42 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the NXT COVID situation, WrestleMania ticket sales delayed, the NWA PPV main event announced for their return event, AEW Revolution buyrate, Paul Wight’s AEW commentary debut on AEW Elevation, and then a full detailed review of Raw with Fastlane and WrestleMania matches announced. The show included a Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley main event, Cedric & Shelton Benjamin vs. The New Day for the Raw Tag Titles, Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Title, Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka in a grudge match, and more.

