FREE PODCAST 3/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC’s latest from Vegas including bizarre endings to several fights, preview upcoming Fight Night headlined by Brunson and Holland, more (69 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the UFC’s latest offering from Las Vegas, including a discussion on the bizarre endings to several fights. They give a quick preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland. The show closes with some discussion on the WWE Network’s move to Peacock.

