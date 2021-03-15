News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC’s latest from Vegas including bizarre endings to several fights, preview upcoming Fight Night headlined by Brunson and Holland, more (69 min)

March 15, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the UFC’s latest offering from Las Vegas, including a discussion on the bizarre endings to several fights. They give a quick preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland. The show closes with some discussion on the WWE Network’s move to Peacock.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021