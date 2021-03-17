Drew McIntyre addresses AEW dig from Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Did he, or didn’t he? That is the question for Drew McIntyre regarding whether or not he knew how parts of his Monday Night Raw promo might be construed after the fact. In an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Drew McIntyre addressed the promo and talked a little about the writing process regarding his character.

“Everyone seems to think ‘writers are gonna put all this together,’” they don’t. Drew McIntyre’s out there, and I’ve got no idea what I’m gonna say and I kind of say how I feel,” McIntyre said. “I saw [MVP] saying the “guarantee” thing, and I thought to myself ‘everyone always says guarantee, and when you say guarantee you really gotta back up that, you’ve gotta deliver on your guarantees. What can I say out there that I can guarantee? Sheamus and I are literally going to beat the absolute hell out of each other, and it’s gonna hurt. I might as well tell the truth. I went out there, I said that, and I [heard] ‘sparks fly’ come out my mouth. I didn’t think twice about it, I just rolled right through it, I said my whole interview and watched the match ringside—which was an awesome match—and I came back, and somebody came up to me and said ‘I saw what you did there.’ ‘What did I do?’ And then they played it out to me and I went ‘oh, yeah, that could be taken that way,’” McIntyre said.

Ultimately, McIntyre told Konuwa that he thinks back and forth digs like that one isn’t good for business. “Maybe subconsciously I made a joke…I don’t like that shot back-and-forth stuff, I don’t see the point, it’s not good for business,” McIntyre said.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, McIntyre walked to the ring and cut a promo addressing the guarantees that MVP made earlier in the night. It was in that promo that he referenced sparks flying and not making a good on guarantees – a clear jab at AEW guaranteeing an explosion at the Revolution PPV and delivering only sparks.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Sheamus at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV event. He’ll then move on and wrestle Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania in April.

