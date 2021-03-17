3/17 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: St. Patrick’s Day Slam with Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in the main event, Cody vs. Penta, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

MARCH 17, 2021

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

Road to St. Patrick’s Day Slam

Dr. Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa Become First Women to Main Event Dynamite

This will be a pure knock-down, drag-out fight!

It's Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. vs. @thunderrosa22 in an UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH – ANYTHING GOES!

It's Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. vs. @thunderrosa22 in an UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH – ANYTHING GOES!

Watch #AEWDynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8/7c

AEW Dark: Elevation Results

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Brandon Cutler

Tay Conti defeated Ashley Vox

Jungle Boy defeated Danny Limelight

Max Caster defeated Dante Martin

Matt & Mike Sydal defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Big Swole defeated Skyler Moore

Diamante defeated Leila Grey

Abadon defeated Ray Lyn

QT Marshall defeated Marko Stunt

Miro & Kip Sabian defeated Vary Morales & Baron Black

Red Velvet defeated Dani Jordyn

The Butcher, The Blade, & Private Party defeated Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge, & David Ali

Riho defeated Maki Itoh

Matt Sydal defeated Michael Nakazawa – Sydal wins the chance to face Kenny Omega

AEW Dark Results

Madi Wrenkowski defeated Vertvixen

Penelope Ford defeated Tesha Price

John Silver defeated John Skyler

SCU defeated Carlie Bravo & Aaron Solow

Varsity Blondes defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Luchasaurus defeated Cezar Bononi

Ricky Starks & Brian Cage defeated Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

KiLynn King defeated Jazmin Allure

Leyla Hirsch defeated Savannah Evans

10 defeated Jack Evans

Nick Comoroto defeated D3

Chaos Project defeated Fuego Del Sol & Jake St. Patrick

Bear Country defeated Dean Alexander & Brick Aldridge

Dark Order defeated Angel Fashion, Baron Black, Vary Morales, & Ryzin

Gunn Club defeated David Ali, Adam Priest, & Seth Gargis

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Tonight! All new #AEWDynamite! 8pm!

Christian Cage appears

Tony Schiavone interviews Sting & Darby Allin

Jade Cargill in action

Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker – Unsanctioned Lights Out Match

Final Thoughts

What I’m Excited About: Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker main eventing Dynamite. This has been a fun feud and I’m looking forward to it’s payoff. This will also be the first time a women’s match has main-evented Dynamite, which is both exciting and overdue.

What I’m Confused About: Ten days ago AEW sanctioned an exploding barbed wire death match. Tonight AEW has declined to sanction tonight’s main event, presumably because they are worried that they’d be liable for whatever freakish level of violence and injury will occur. What do they know that we don’t? What have they heard about what Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have planned that is more gruesome and more violent than barbed wire ropes and a ring rigged with C4? Either we’re in for the most violent and bloody match of all time, or AEW needs to rethink the logic and timing of “unsanctioned” matches. I am hoping for the latter.

We're living in a post 69 Me Don world

What I’m Dreading: I’m praying that AEW just drops any reference to or explanation for the botched explosion at Revolution. I can’t stop thinking about the Tweet I linked above and how “69 me Don” shifted my perception of Kenny Omega and his title reign just enough in the wrong direction for me to worry a little. Let’s just move on and forget this all happened.

