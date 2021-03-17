3/17 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: St. Patrick’s Day Slam with Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in the main event, Cody vs. Penta, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
MARCH 17, 2021
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.
Road to St. Patrick’s Day Slam
Dr. Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa Become First Women to Main Event Dynamite
This will be a pure knock-down, drag-out fight!
It's Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. vs. @thunderrosa22 in an UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH – ANYTHING GOES!
Watch #AEWDynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/eP6wmQf9VC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2021
AEW Dark: Elevation Results
- Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Brandon Cutler
- Tay Conti defeated Ashley Vox
- Jungle Boy defeated Danny Limelight
- Max Caster defeated Dante Martin
- Matt & Mike Sydal defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
- Big Swole defeated Skyler Moore
- Diamante defeated Leila Grey
- Abadon defeated Ray Lyn
- QT Marshall defeated Marko Stunt
- Miro & Kip Sabian defeated Vary Morales & Baron Black
- Red Velvet defeated Dani Jordyn
- The Butcher, The Blade, & Private Party defeated Dean Alexander, Carlie Bravo, Brick Aldridge, & David Ali
- Riho defeated Maki Itoh
- Matt Sydal defeated Michael Nakazawa – Sydal wins the chance to face Kenny Omega
AEW Dark Results
- Madi Wrenkowski defeated Vertvixen
- Penelope Ford defeated Tesha Price
- John Silver defeated John Skyler
- SCU defeated Carlie Bravo & Aaron Solow
- Varsity Blondes defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
- Luchasaurus defeated Cezar Bononi
- Ricky Starks & Brian Cage defeated Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela
- KiLynn King defeated Jazmin Allure
- Leyla Hirsch defeated Savannah Evans
- 10 defeated Jack Evans
- Nick Comoroto defeated D3
- Chaos Project defeated Fuego Del Sol & Jake St. Patrick
- Bear Country defeated Dean Alexander & Brick Aldridge
- Dark Order defeated Angel Fashion, Baron Black, Vary Morales, & Ryzin
- Gunn Club defeated David Ali, Adam Priest, & Seth Gargis
Dynamite Matches and Segments
Tonight! All new #AEWDynamite! 8pm!
You'll get to watch all this and more 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1JmNEsJWUf
— Aubrey Edwards 🏳️🌈 (@RefAubrey) March 17, 2021
- Christian Cage appears
- Tony Schiavone interviews Sting & Darby Allin
- Jade Cargill in action
- Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
- Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
- Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
- Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker – Unsanctioned Lights Out Match
Final Thoughts
What I’m Excited About: Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker main eventing Dynamite. This has been a fun feud and I’m looking forward to it’s payoff. This will also be the first time a women’s match has main-evented Dynamite, which is both exciting and overdue.
What I’m Confused About: Ten days ago AEW sanctioned an exploding barbed wire death match. Tonight AEW has declined to sanction tonight’s main event, presumably because they are worried that they’d be liable for whatever freakish level of violence and injury will occur. What do they know that we don’t? What have they heard about what Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker have planned that is more gruesome and more violent than barbed wire ropes and a ring rigged with C4? Either we’re in for the most violent and bloody match of all time, or AEW needs to rethink the logic and timing of “unsanctioned” matches. I am hoping for the latter.
We're living in a post 69 Me Don world
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 11, 2021
What I’m Dreading: I’m praying that AEW just drops any reference to or explanation for the botched explosion at Revolution. I can’t stop thinking about the Tweet I linked above and how “69 me Don” shifted my perception of Kenny Omega and his title reign just enough in the wrong direction for me to worry a little. Let’s just move on and forget this all happened.
