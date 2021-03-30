WWE Raw Rating: Lowest rating in months, but smallest dropoff during show since last fall, plus other key demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.20 rating, the lowest rating since Dec. 14, 2021, and down form last week’s rating of 1.28. The March average ended at 1.30 and the ten week rolling average coming into this week was 1.29.

The show drew 1.733 million viewers in the first hour, the lowest first hour rating since Dec. 14. It held the audience really well, though, with only a 60,000 dropoff between the first and third hour. That’s the smallest first-to-third hour dropoff since Sept. 14, 2021

WWE went up against the NCAA Basketball Tournament on CBS, which drew around 6 million viewers. NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s “American Idol” also drew 5 million-plus viewers on Network TV.

Cable rankings aren’t available yet to see where Raw finished among all cable shows in the key 18-49 demographic, but Raw drew 0.55 rating in that demo, up from last week’s 0.53 but below the prior five week average.

In the male 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.73, up from last week’s 0.66. In the male 18-34 demo, Raw drew a 0.38, up from last week’s 0.27, but otherwise the lowest of the prior five weeks.