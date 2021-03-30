News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1714 (March 30, 2021): Keller Cover Story on WrestleMania 37’s potential to be great, Parks looks at careers of wrestlers on final Nitro 20 years ago, ROH PPV Coverage, more

March 30, 2021

PWTorch Newsletter #1714

Cover-dated March 30, 2021

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on WrestleMania 37’s potential to be great… Ring of Honor 19th Anniversary PPV Report and Radican’s Score and Review… Greg Parks feature column looking at where the careers went of WCW wrestlers who were on the final Nitro 20 years ago… Keller TV reports on AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, WWE Raw, and WWE Smackdown… Torch Newswire… More…

