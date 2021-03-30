VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1714 (March 30, 2021): Keller Cover Story on WrestleMania 37’s potential to be great, Parks looks at careers of wrestlers on final Nitro 20 years ago, ROH PPV Coverage, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1714

Cover-dated March 30, 2021

LINK: 1714 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on WrestleMania 37’s potential to be great… Ring of Honor 19th Anniversary PPV Report and Radican’s Score and Review… Greg Parks feature column looking at where the careers went of WCW wrestlers who were on the final Nitro 20 years ago… Keller TV reports on AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, WWE Raw, and WWE Smackdown… Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)