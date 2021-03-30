William Shatner announced for celebrity wing of 2021 Hall of Fame class

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Renowned actor William Shatner has been announced as an inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be inducted into the celebrity wing. The news was first reported by USA Today and confirmed by WWE.

Shatner, who rose to fame for his portrayal as Captain Kirk in the iconic Star Trek series beginning in the late 1960s, is no stranger to WWE. In 1995, he had a run-in with Jerry “The King” Lawler on Lawler’s “King’s Court” segment. The next week, he assisted Bret Hart in dispatching Jeff Jarrett & The Roadie. Shatner also inducted Lawler into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Shatner was a guest host of Raw in 2010 and even participated on an episode of now-defunct WWE Backstage in their “Acting School” segment. He was also the narrator for the Breaking Ground documentary series.

Shatner is the first non-wrestling personality to be inducted in this year’s class as he joins previously announced inductees Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali, and Rob Van Dam.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place April 6 on peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere.

