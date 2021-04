SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO has released a bobblehead featuring Edge spearing Jeff Hardy off a Ladder at WrestleMania 17 for pre-order. The bobblehead commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the moment, which came during the Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. Hardy Boyz Ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Edge and Jeff Hardy bobblehead is limited to 144 pieces and is priced at $90.00. It is expected to ship in July.