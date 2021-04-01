VIP AUDIO 3/31 – East Coast Cast #545 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss a middle-of-the-road week of WWE TV, Hurt Business break up, WWE doctors derail Charlotte Flair, more (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the ECC, Trav and Cam discuss the middle-of-the-road week of WWE TV. Why two weeks from WrestleMania isn’t the time to have average TV shows. Monday Night Raw was trashed in fan reactions, mainly due to the Hurt Business breaking up. Was this an attempt to make sure Drew McIntyre is cheered in front of a live WrestleMania audience? Did WWE doctors really derail Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania season due to flawed medical results? Triple threat match or not, the main event scene on Smackdown is probably the most exciting story headed into Mania. Live calls, and much more conversation.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO