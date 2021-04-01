AEW announces major six-man tag match for next week’s Dynamite (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week on AEW Dynamite Jon Moxley will team with The Young Bucks and face Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers.

AEW announced the match after both groups faced off with one another on this week’s show. Omega & The Good Brothers defeated the team of Laredo Kid, Penta, & Rey Fenix before the face-off occurred.

Moxley and Omega have a deep history together around the AEW World Championship. Recently, Omega’s relationship with The Young Bucks has frayed due to Omega’s new friendships with Don Callis and The Good Brothers.

Heydorn’s Analysis: It looks like AEW wants to swing back at NXT with this move. This is a big match for them and putting it on against NXT TakeOver shows that they have confidence in the bout to drive a good enough number against NXT’s big night. Not sure this will net them a win, but it likely will put a dent in NXT’s victory.

