MLW teases working relationship with Dragon Gate (w/ Hazelwood’s Analysis)

Major League Wrestling (MLW) provided some shock to their “Never Say Never” themed Fusion episode on March 31 as they teased a partnership with Japanese promotion Dragon Gate.

As of this writing, there’s no further information on what this partnership means, who may be involved, and maybe most importantly, when it’s set to start.

MLW Fusion airs new episodes in the United States on Wednesdays at 7 EST/4 PST on YouTube.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: Both rosters will mesh well considering the styles and personnel involved. MLW bills itself as a believable and more sports-like alternative to WWE and AEW, and this partnership should further help solidify that reputation. Saying, “The gate from Japan has been opened to the Americas,” seems to indicate that it will be a one-way talent exchange with Dragon Gate wrestlers appearing in MLW.)

