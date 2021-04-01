HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 3/31: QT Marshall as a faction leader is curious, but worth seeing through due to Cody’s track record

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I’ll take that performance from Christian. For the first night out in AEW, that worked. At the very least he showed he has plenty in the tank and can deliver in a big spot if called upon.

-A Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy feud appears to be in the works. If this gets paid off on an episode of Dynamite, fine. Anything more than that just doesn’t showcase Darby in the way he should be showcased given his current run in the company.

-QT Marshall is going to lead a faction? That’s an underwhelming sentence to be sure, but Cody has equity and earned trust when it comes to pro wrestling stories he’s involved with. This is curious, but I’m willing to see what happens given Cody’s track record thus far.

-The Inner Circle as babyfaces is going to be such a fun watch. The turn was well timed and they have the perfect heel foil in MJF and Pinnacle.

-On a weekly basis, I try to figure out the endgame regarding the ongoing saga between The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Tonight’s focus on Matt Jackson leads me to believe a singles match between him and Omega for the AEW World Championship might be in the cards soon? Maybe, though that certainly would feel strange.

-Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers is a giant match for next week’s Dynamite – a Dynamite that happens to go head to head with night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. In announcing this match, clearly AEW isn’t laying down their arms and retreating.

-Tay Conti brought it in a big way during the women’s tag team match. The energy she brought to the match during her hot tag was palpable. She’s got a big future and hearing from her on the microphone would be an important next step for growth.

-Ok, they delivered on the Arcade Anarchy match. I’ll give them that. Still, not exactly for me and hopefully now we can see Miro move on to something more serious.

