WWE News: WWE to report first quarter earnings for 2021, lineup announced for April 9 Smackdown ahead of WM weekend

-WWE sent out a press release today announcing they will report their first quarter earnings on April 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. The press released stated, “The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer, Kristina Salen, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.”

-WWE announced a special edition of Smackdown for April 9 on Twitter Spaces earlier today. The announcement detailed that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge would appear together on the show ahead of their WrestleMania match that weekend. A couple of matches were also announced for the show. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The Street Profits and Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Otis & Chad Gable will wrestle in a Fatal 4-Way match.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which is usually part of WrestleMania weekend, will take place on the April 9 edition of Smackdown. The match will feature Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metaliik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, SHINSUKE NAKAMURA, Slapjack, T-Bar, and Tucker.

WrestleMania is set to take place on April 10 and April 11 exclusively on The Peacock Network.