Roman Reigns discusses COVID-19 safety protocols at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 37 will mark the return of fans to WWE wrestling shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

With a little over a week to go until the show, Roman Reigns talked to TMZ Sports about whether or not having fans present again makes him nervous due to COVID-19 and the potential risks involved. Ultimately, Reigns said he wasn’t concerned and that he was happy with the safety precautions being taken.

“I think with all the safety protocols that we’ve established since I came back, with all the precautions that we take to make sure I’m isolated to where I’m not heavily interacting with anyone outside of the people that I’m actually in the ring with, all the way to the weekly testing, I don’t think WrestleMania is going to be any different. You know, our safety precautions are second to none,” Reigns said. “We’ll have the pods to create the social distancing, and masks will be required. We will be giving out masks for those who are forgetful. We’ll have, I believe, cashless concessions, so we’re going to create an opportunity where everybody’s gonna be as safe as they could be.”

Roman Reigns took a five month hiatus from WWE at the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. He returned to the company at Summerslam last year. At this year’s WrestleMania, Reigns will face Daniel Bryan and Edge for the WWE Universal Championship on night two.

