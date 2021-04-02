WWE announces cross promotional match for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The brand split in WWE will be on hold Monday night.

The company announced Friday night that Raw’s Drew McIntyre would face Smackdown’s King Corbin on next week’s Monday Night Raw. The show is the final episode of Raw before WrestleMania 37.

Corbin attacked McIntyre during the main event of this week’s Raw in an effort to help Bobby Lashley. Drew McIntyre is set to face Bobby Lashley on night one of WrestleMania on April 10. WrestleMania 37 is a two night event and will take place inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

