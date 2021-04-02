WWE announces “WrestleMania Edition” of Smackdown for April 9th (w/ Hazelwood’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Yesterday, WWE announced a special “WrestleMania Edition” of Smackdown to air next Friday, April 9th, just one night before the show proper begins on the 10th.

First, it was revealed that “the WWE Universe” will hear from all three wrestlers in the Universal Championship match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan

Second, a fatal four-way match for the Tag Team Championship was announced. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will defend against The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

Lastly, in a departure from previous years, WWE announced the “Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal” will take place on the special edition of Smackdown. WWE on FOX tweeted out the participants in the match, totaling 22 men including Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Elias, and others.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

Smackdown airs 8 EST/5 PST every Friday night on FOX.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: Even with two nights, they lacked space for a tag championship match and what has become a WrestleMania staple in the Battle Royal. If it’s to keep each night around three hours, then that’s fine. It is a bit curious they’re packing so much before their biggest show of the year, but there’s also an argument that loading the show will give viewers more incentive to purchase Peacock subscriptions to view the show.)

