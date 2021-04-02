AEW’s Chris Jericho announced for WWE’s Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Austin comments on how the deal came together

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today on Twitter that AEW wrestler Chris Jericho will be Steve Austin’s guest on The Broken Skull sessions following WrestleMania: Night 2 on April 11 on The Peacock Network.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Austin said the idea to appear on The Broken Skull Sessions occurred to him after he watched the episode featuring The Undertaker. “I was having a beer one night after my Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and out of the blue, Chris Jericho reached out and said, ‘Man, that was a great interview,’” said Austin. “I sent him back a couple of those emojis, one of a beer mug and the other of an eagle, and then he called me right then and there.”

“We got to talking. I’ve always respected the hell out of his career, and I’m glad they’re around – it gives the guys and girls in professional wrestling more places to work. I said, ‘I’d love to have you on the show.’ And he said he’d love to do it, so I checked with Vince about it.”

Austin told Sports Illustrated that he texted Vince McMahon to get permission to do the interview. “I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show,” said Austin. “Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

Sports Illustrated noted that AEW CEO Tony Khan gave Jericho permission to do the interview.