Christian comments on first match in AEW vs. Kazarian, exchange with Khan backstage

Speaking to Chris Jericho on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Christian told Jericho how Frankie Kazarian was picked as his first AEW opponent.

“I had Frankie forefront in my mind, said Christian. “When I called Tony and we talked about it, ‘I talk about outworking everyone. The work has to start pretty soon.’ We decided we’d do something to set the match up and then we’d do the match. The first person he said was, ‘What do you think about Frankie Kazarian?’ I said I was thinking that too. We batted a couple of names and it came back to Frankie. I let it marinate for a couple of days and I texted him and said, ‘You were right from the start. He’s the guy.’ He sent back a heart.”

During the interview, Christian also talked about AEW CEO Tony Khan’s reaction backstage to the match. “Tony was sitting there and he was the first person waiting for me,” said Christian. “I doubled back to him and I said him, ‘Tony, you signed me sight unseen. You have no idea how much that means to me and how hard I will work for you going forward.’ He hugged me and that was it.”

Christian’s last televised TV match was in March of 2014 on WWE Smackdown.

