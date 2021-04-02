3/26 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on more WrestleMania 37 developments, Logan Paul joins Sami Zayn

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 2, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-An extensive video package aired on the Roman Reigns-Edge-Daniel Bryan angle last week with Edge turning on Bryan with a chair, plus whacking other WWE officials.

-Cole introduced the show as the camera panned ThunderDome. Graves said the Triple Threat match for the Universal Title is now official.

-Edge made his ring entrance. He said maybe it was naive of him to think he could take the Road to WrestleMania and not hit any speed bumps. He accused Daniel Bryan of “weaseling his way into my Universal Title match at WrestleMania.” He said he meant it when he told Bryan that he was one of the inspirations for him to make a comeback. He said he was so focused on Reigns, he didn’t see Bryan coming. He said if anyone should see an opportunist and manipulator coming, it should have been him. He talked about Bryan’s scenaio that he’d face the winner of him against Reigns. “So heroic!” he sarcastically said. He said he realized since last week that he just got outplayed. He said he is mad at Bryan, but he also has to thank him because he has had a lot of time for reflection. He said he looked in the mirror and finally liked what he saw. He said when he is backed in the corner, he turns into a wrestler who comes out swinging doing what he has to do. He said he looked in the mirror and finally saw the Rated-R Superstar.

He pointed at the graphic on the screen. He said that match is Adam Pearce’s validation for his paycheck. “Way to go, Adam!” he said. He said he doesn’t think Pearce understands the ramifications of what he’s done, nor does Bryan or Roman. He said snapped at Fastlane after getting hit with a chair by Bryan and after Pearce made this a triple threat match. He said he did, and he has finally woken the hell up. “I am the man that Roman Reigns aspires to be,” he said. “I am the man Daniel Bryan aspires to me. I am a WWE Hall of Fame legend.” He shook intensely and turned red as he said this. He said he is the Rated R Superstar. He said it felt so so good when he crashed the chair into their bodies, and he was so close to the Conchairto. He said it’ll happen again, and when it does, he won’t hesitate. He threw the mic down and stormed out of the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: He’s peaking at the right time. Great delivery and a pertinent vision into his mindset and justification for what he did. Only thing I’d like to have heard a little more of is why regaining the Universal Title is so important to him and worth all of this.)

-Cole and Graves hyped the Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a Street Fight. They showed them warming up on the big screen. [c]

-Kayle Braxton approached Edge and said he didn’t address the street fight later between Bryan and Jey Uso. She said some are saying Jey is there to “take Bryan out.” Edge said if Bryan is beat senseless, he doesn’t feel bad. He said it’s possible Bryan won’t make it to WrestleMania, and if that happens, he won’t feel bad, he’ll enjoy it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Edge feels like such a bigger star right now than two weeks ago.)

-Chad Gable & Otis were standing in the ring. Gable said the Alpha Academy is peaking at the right time, “and when we peak, we peak hard.” He said next week on a WrestleMania special edition of Smackdown, they are going to win the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. “When we do it, we do it for the Academy.” Otis yelled: “Academy!” Then they raised their arms in the air.

-Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode made their way to the ring. An inset interview aired with them saying none of their challengers next week have what it takes to win. Next, an inset interview aired with Dominik & Rey Mysterio. Dominick said it’s been his dream to win tag titles with him since he was a little kid, and he couldn’t have had a better teacher. Finally the Street Profits came out. Red cups dropped. An inset interview aired with them talking about next week’s title match. Angelo Dawkins called Otis “Butterbean.” Montez Ford yelled, “We want the smoke!”

(1) DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE & OTIS & CHAD GABLE vs. DOMINIK & REY MYSTERIO & THE STREET PROFITS

The babyfaces threw the heels to the floor, then took turns diving on them. Ford got crazy height on his running flip dive onto Otis and Gable. They cut to an early break. [c]

Ford got a hot tag a couple minutes after returning from the break. Gable came back with a rolling German suplex, then Otis tagged in and landed a Flying Bulldozer splash for the win.

WINNERS: Otis & Gable & Roode & Ziggler in 7:00.

-Paul Heyman approached Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Heyman said Reigns asked him to approach her to indemnify Uso from any consequences for what he does to Bryan tonight and how it could affect Bryan’s career and the Triple Threat at WrestleMania. As Pearce began to push back, Sonya interrupted and said Pearce makes a very good point.

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance next. The screen noted his finishing move and also that he’s engaged to Becky Lynch. They replayed Cesaro attacking Seth backstage when Seth was yelling he’d never let Cesaro give him a Cesaro Swing again, then giving him another Cesaro Swing. Graves said he’s going to try to get some answers from Seth and Cesaro face-to-face next. [c]

-Cole hyped Logan Paul appearing later as Sami Zayn’s guest.

-Graves stood mid-ring and introduced Seth and Cesaro. Seth asked to be called Mr. WrestleMania. He took exception with Graves asking Cesaro the first question. Graves said this will be Cesaro’s first singles match at WrestleMania, and it will be the biggest match of his career. He said Seth has brought up shortcomings, and a lot of what he said is true. He said he can’t fail. He said there’s something different in the air. He sang, “Swing is the air, everywhere you look around.”

Seth said it’s time to talk about him. He said this time of year, he is unstoppable. He compared himself to Steve Austin and The Rock. He said he slayed the Beast. Graves asked Cesaro if he has what it takes under pressure at the Grandest Stage of Them All to beat Seth. Cesaro said he knows he can do it and he can also embarrass Seth at WrestleMania. Seth said he is unshakable and laughed. Cesaro said, “He’s clearly not un-swingable.” He asked Graves how many revolutions he made. Seth snapped and told Cesaro there are levels, and Cesaro is lower than him. He vowed to embarrass him so badly, he won’t even have his potential to fall back on. He said he can only blame himself because time after time he has provoked him. He said he’s going to end his dream right here, right now so he doesn’t make it to WrestleMania. Cesaro asked him to take a swing. Seth took some deep breaths and backed up and left the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Seth is back to being unbearably obnoxious with that sniveling voice. He’s a good kind of heel – he’s good enough to have a really good match against most opponents, but he’s so unlikable that the babyface benefits from facing him.)

-The announcers plugged WrestleMania on Peacock.

-Backstage, they showed Carmella warming up. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Reginald walked by her. Jax said she didn’t treat Reginald very well. They kept walking. [c]

(2) NATALYA (w/Tamina) vs. SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Nia Jax, Reginald)

As Natalya made her to the ring with Tamina, the announcers plugged that WrestleMania tickets are still available. “Get out of the house and come party with us,” said Graves. Jax joined the announcers on commentary. Baszler reversed a Natalya small package, Natalya reversed it back and scored a three count seconds into the match.

WINNER: Natalya in under 1:00.

-Jax and Baszler attacked Tamina and Natalya. Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan) ran out for the save. They gave Jax a double-team move. Baszler kicked Morgan, then put Riott in the Kirafuda Clutch. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke from Monday Night Raw ran out and joined in the fight. (Huh? What were they doing there?) Lana & Naomi ran out also. (It’d have been nice to have some explanation offered, such as everyone was backstage for a special WrestleMania photo shoot.) Tamina and Natalya ended up standing tall afterward as Natalya’s music played.

-Billie Kaye presented Carmella her photo resume backstage as Carmella was watching the monitor.

-Sami Zayn welcomed YouTube star Logan Paul out of a limo. Sami was dressed up and had his hair all styled. He had red carpet and ropes set up for him. [c]

-A sponsored video aired of Big E roaming around backstage making strange noises. The narrator said: “Confused? Maybe you need a Snickers.”

[HOUR TWO]

-Sami’s music played and he came out with Logan Paul. He entered the ring and couldn’t have been more excited. He said this is the night he and everyone has been waiting for. He said it’s the premiere of the trailer of the documentary that will prove there is a vast conspiracy against him at every imaginable turn and every imaginable level. He said this will shock everyone. He said tonight is doubly sweet because of his special guest. He said Logan is a social media influencer with nearly 23 million follows on YouTube. Out came Logan Paul.

Sami applauded as he entered the ring. They hugged. Sami said it brings him so much joy that he is standing in solidarity with the oppressed. He said this will show all of his followers that this isn’t a conspiracy theory, but a conspiracy. Logan said he’s excited to be in a WWE ring for the first time. He said based on what Sami has told him, this could be a huge conspiracy and he’s looking forward to seeing the evidence. Sami invited Logan to be his guest at WrestleMania. He looked over at the sign. Logan smiled and said it’d be his pleasure. Sami practically fainted and said this night can’t get any better than this. He said he’s planning to get revenge against “that back-stabbing Kevin Owens” at WrestleMania, but tonight it’s about the trailer.

The trailer aired, and it was “Rated T for Truth.” He said because referees were cheating him, he has developed a weird aversion of zebras. They riffed on Flat Earthers and other conspiracy theories. It showed Sami acting wronged and outraged for two minutes. Then it’s title appeared: “Justice For Sami.” He asked Logan for his thoughts on that cinematic masterpiece. Logan said, “Geesh, that’s a lot to take in. It’s compelling.” Sami thanked him. Logan said Owens approached him backstage and told him that he’s known him for 15 years, there is no conspiracy, he’s often delusional and neurotic. Sami said, “What are you doing, man? You’re my guest of honor!” Sami told Logan in a panicked tone that he’s there for him. He told Logan that he needs everything to be perfect, and he doesn’t care what Owens thinks. He said he doesn’t want Owens poisoning his mind. He said he wants to know what Logan thinks. Logan said he can tell Sami put a lot of effort into it. At that point, Owens charged in and gave Sami a sudden Stunner from behind.

Owens bent over Sami and said he isn’t going to stop stunning him into reality if he keeps coming up with this crap. He said he’d see him at WrestleMania. Owens pushed Logan aside as he walked by him to the leave the ring. Graves said that took a lot of nerve.

-Backstage Edge approached Pearce and Deville. He told Pierce that he made the worst decision in WWE history turning his one-on-one match into a Triple Threat. He said the Bryan vs. Uso match was a good idea, though, he wantedto let them know he’ll be out there on commentary.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Graves was still ranting about what KO did to Sami’s big night.

-Carmella made her ring entrance. Cole said she’s facing Bianca Belair next. [c]

-The announcers commented on a replay of the previous segment with Logan Paul.

-Backstage Owens explained to an interviewer that he was trying to send Sami a message. He said he can stun anyone, anytime. Sami jumped KO from behind and pounded away at him. He yelled, “I will see you at WrestleMania!”

-Cole threw to a sponsored video package on Belair vs. Sasha Banks.

-Braxton asked Belair if she’s nervous about splitting her attention and facing Carmella tonight. Belair said she was wondering when she’d see the real Sasha, but she slapped the soul out of her. She said she wants to the face ruthless do anything it takes version of Sasha so she has no excuse when she beats her at WrestleMania. Belair said Carmella comes first, and she’s the reason they all had to deal with Reginald all this time. She said Carmella is a former Smackdown Women’s Champion, and she’s not looking past her, she’s going through her on her way to WrestleMania.

(Keller’s Analysis: Another really strong interview from Belair. She’s found her voice for sure in her current role on Smackdown. She’s a star.)

-As Belair entered the ring, Caremalla kicked her and attacked her at ringside. Graves noted the bell hasn’t rung to officially start the match. She threw Belair into the ringside steps. Cole said Belair is hurt.

(3) CARMELLA vs. BIANCA BELAIR

They joined the match in progress after the break. After Carmella gloated, Belair nailed her with a clothesline as she charged. She kipped up and whipped Carmella with braided hair. Carmella avoided a flip splash and landed a superkick for a two count. Carmella yelled, “I’m the best! I’m Carmella!” Belair caught Carmella with a KOD and got the sudden win.

WINNER: Belair in 5:00.

-Afterward, Sasha jumped into the ring and went after Belair. Belair slipped out of her grip and said they’d battle at WrestleMania, not today. Sasha rolled out of the ring and put her title over his shoulders and nodded.

(Keller’s Analysis: There wasn’t a lot to it, but that was the most authentic Sasha has seemed in months. It seemed she was out of whatever odd trance she was in these last couple months and it was the old charismatic yet human Sasha again.)

-Backstage they showed Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. [c]

-The announcers hyped next week’s Smackdown would feature the Andre the Giant Battle Royal and the four-way Smackdown Tag Team Title match. Then they commented on King Corbin on Raw earlier in the week. Graves said Drew McIntyre will face Corbin next Monday on Raw.

-Backstage Corbin said he’s tired of the disrespect he’s been shown. He reminded everyone he is a king. He said when he heard the challenge Drew issued, he realized it was his time. He said after he takes out Drew, he will go to WrestleMania and take out Lashley himself so everyone will be forced to respect and bow down to the King.

-Back to the announcers, they threw backstage to Apollo Crews.

-Crews spoke about being disrespected at Fastlane by Big E. He said he will do it the right way at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Title in a Nigerian Drum Fight. He said it was developed by his ancestors so those who are wronged can get revenge. He challenged Big E to such a fight at WrestleMania, and all of his family and spirit of his ancestors will drum along to the sounds of him breaking his bones and becoming Intercontinental Champion.

-Backstage Heyman walked up to Edge. He said the main event of WrestleMania should have been Edge vs. Reigns, one-on-one. He called Bryan “a little bastard.” He said a Triple Threat mathematically reduces Reigns chance to win and Edge’s chance to win. Edge interrupted and said he doesn’t know what he has planned for the Triple Threat, but he’s tired of hearing his commentary. He walked away and headed to the ring to do ringside commentary. [c]

-The announcers hyped Talking Smack featuring Sami Zayn, Seth, Tamina, and Natalya.

(4) DANIEL BRYAN vs. JEY USO – Street Fight

Bryan went after Uso at the bell aggressively. Jey came back and threw Bryan to the floor. Bryan fought back near the announce desk. Edge told Bryan, “Don’t you look at me.” Uso threw Bryan shoulder-first into the ringside barricade. Graves said this is the most aggressive version of Bryan they’ve seen. Edge said Bryan needs to be aggressive. Edge said he wouldn’t be upset if Uso and Bryan took each other out because he doesn’t like either of them. When Bryan charged at Uso through the ropes, Uso held up a chair and bashed him with it. Uso then smashed Bryan’s back with the chair twice, then put his leg in the chair. “I’m not complaining,” said Edge. Bryan avoided a diving Jey, then picked up the chair and bashed Jey with it. Reigns’s music played as Uso rolled to the floor. Reigns walked out. Heyman followed with a rolling office chair for Reigns to sit on. [c]

Cole told Edge there is precedent that the Rumble winner gets to pick his championship opponent, but it doesn’t guarantee it’s one-on-one. Edge said Bryan lost twice to the champion, though. Bryan eventually tapped out Jey.

WINNER: Bryan.

-Bryan attacked Edge with a running knee at ringside. He then went after Reigns. Reigns threw his chair at him. Then he applied a Yes Lock on the ramp. Reigns cried out in agony. The ref tried to pry him off. Bryan eventually released and did a Yes! chant in the ring with Edge and Reigns lying at ringside in agony as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Intense show-closing performance from Bryan. It should instill some sense of hope in viewers that Bryan can win.)