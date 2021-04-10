FREE PODCAST 4/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Stellar promos from Bryan-Edge-Reigns, Andre Battle Royal, WrestleMania hype overview, live callers, emails (160 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the stellar pillar promos from Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Roman Reigns, plus strong hype for several other WrestleMania matches, the Andre the Giant battle royal is in the books, and much more with live callers and emails.

