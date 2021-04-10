VIP AUDIO 4/9 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 4): NXT Takeover Night 2 review, Moxley-Barnett Blood Sport review, New Japan Sakura Genesis, UFC, Bellator, more (54 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin a review of NXT Takeover “Stand & Deliver” night 2, then a review of New Japan Sakura Genesis and thoughts on the backlash against New Japan booking lately, reviews of Bellator and 1 Championship, a preview of UFC, and finally a review of Blood Sport including Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett.

