VIP AUDIO 4/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 4 of 4): Should AEW hype big debuts or have surprises on Dynamite, rebooking WrestleMania IX line-up, who was best Bullet Club leader, 1980s wrestling, AEW driving away fans, much more (106 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 4 of 4), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:
- Does WWE pay Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt differently than other wrestlers?
- What do you think of TNT not wanting surprises on TV shows but rather time to hype big debuts before they show up on Dynamite?
- Shouldn’t pro wrestlers always have someone watching their back given the nature of the sport?
- Can you name the six prior winners of the Andre the Giant battle royal, and who will miss their first one this year?
- What are the worst aspects of 1980s wrestling that you wouldn’t enjoy today? Has anything changed for the better since then?
- Another choose between two wrestlers segment: William Regal or DDP, Curt Hennig or Rick Rude, Harlem Heat vs. Money inc., Brock Lesnar or Rodd Piper, Triple H or Randy Savage?
- What are the best collaborative effort shows in Japan over the years?
- How would you rebook WrestleMania IX given the talent they had on hand on the roster at that time?
- How do you feel about TNT Title open challenges, and can it make the TNT Title feel secondary?
- Is AEW’s devotion to BTE style comedy and the handling of the Paul Wight and Christian signings a significant reason for AEW’s lost viewers lately?
- Which WWE Celebrity Hall of Fame members belong and don’t belong, and have any been excluded who should be included?
- Does “Class Action Park” documentary have notable pro wrestling parallels?
- Are Wade Keller’s “attacks on AEW” an overt and cynical attacks” on AEW a marketing ploy to differentiate the Torch in the marketplace, or does their approach jar with Wade’s ideals?
- Thoughts on Suzuki-Gun taking a more babyface role
- Which leader of the Bullet Club was the most effective? Prince Devitt, A.J. Styles, Kenny Omega, or Jay White?
- Is the best of New Japan still better than anything else in anywhere including AEW?
- Which WWE feuds will continue after WresteMania?
