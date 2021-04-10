VIP AUDIO 4/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 4 of 4): Should AEW hype big debuts or have surprises on Dynamite, rebooking WrestleMania IX line-up, who was best Bullet Club leader, 1980s wrestling, AEW driving away fans, much more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 4 of 4), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

Does WWE pay Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt differently than other wrestlers?

What do you think of TNT not wanting surprises on TV shows but rather time to hype big debuts before they show up on Dynamite?

Shouldn’t pro wrestlers always have someone watching their back given the nature of the sport?

Can you name the six prior winners of the Andre the Giant battle royal, and who will miss their first one this year?

What are the worst aspects of 1980s wrestling that you wouldn’t enjoy today? Has anything changed for the better since then?

Another choose between two wrestlers segment: William Regal or DDP, Curt Hennig or Rick Rude, Harlem Heat vs. Money inc., Brock Lesnar or Rodd Piper, Triple H or Randy Savage?

What are the best collaborative effort shows in Japan over the years?

How would you rebook WrestleMania IX given the talent they had on hand on the roster at that time?

How do you feel about TNT Title open challenges, and can it make the TNT Title feel secondary?

Is AEW’s devotion to BTE style comedy and the handling of the Paul Wight and Christian signings a significant reason for AEW’s lost viewers lately?

Which WWE Celebrity Hall of Fame members belong and don’t belong, and have any been excluded who should be included?

Does “Class Action Park” documentary have notable pro wrestling parallels?

Are Wade Keller’s “attacks on AEW” an overt and cynical attacks” on AEW a marketing ploy to differentiate the Torch in the marketplace, or does their approach jar with Wade’s ideals?

Thoughts on Suzuki-Gun taking a more babyface role

Which leader of the Bullet Club was the most effective? Prince Devitt, A.J. Styles, Kenny Omega, or Jay White?

Is the best of New Japan still better than anything else in anywhere including AEW?

Which WWE feuds will continue after WresteMania?

