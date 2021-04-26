FREE PODCAST 4/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Impact Wrestling Rebellion post-show including lots of discussion of Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann, what happens next, who can beat Omega, more (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers and emailers, the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV. Much of the discussion is centered around the Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega main event. Other topics include the Knockouts tag titles, Mauro Ranallo’s announcing, the Impact/AEW relationship, and more.

