FREE PODCAST 5/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Ex-WWE Creative Kevin Eck talks working backstage 2011-2014 with Punk, Vince, Reigns, Bryan, more (163 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (5-5-2016). This Interview Classic features ex-WWE creative team member Kevin Eck who talks about his years from 2011 to 2014 with WWE, with a wide range of topics, insights, and behind-the-scenes details on what aired on WWE television during that time period. He has expansive thoughts on C.M. Punk, Daniel Bryan, Damien Sandow, Brian Gewirtz, Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, and so many others, including first-hand interaction and details on dealing with them as part of his job. This show includes live callers and email topics.

