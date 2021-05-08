FREE PODCAST 5/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Dan Kuester returns for a live watch and discussion of hour one of the season premiere of “Dark Side of the Ring,” more (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, PWTorch Contributor Dan Kuester returns to do a live watch of the Brian Pillman “Dark Side of the Ring” first hour, made possible via the Vice YouTube channel. Rich and Dan discuss their thoughts on the biography, the genius of Kim Wood, the strength of Linda Pillman, and what brought both Rich and Dan to the Pillman experience as it was happening.



FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO