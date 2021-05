FREE PODCAST 5/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (4-26-16) Keller & Powell analysis of final Payback hype on Raw, NXT title change, more with live callers (177 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (4-26-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss the final Payback hype on Raw in depth with live callers including speculation on Bullet Club, Finn Balor, and a potential brand split. Also, some NXT Title change talk.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO