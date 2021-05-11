AEW star reportedly out for 3 months due to fractured neck

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricky Starks will reportedly be out of action for 3 months due to a fractured neck.

According to Voices of Wrestling, Starks sustained the injury in his match with Adam Page on April 21. Page hit Starks with a release German suplex in which Starks appeared to land on his neck. Though Starks will miss in-ring time, the report indicates that he will still remain on television in some capacity.

The Voices of Wrestling report also notes that doctors believe the injury will be able heel without surgery.

