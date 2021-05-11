News Ticker

WWE announces date for June NXT TakeOver event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 11, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Tuesday that the next NXT PPV event will be NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday June 13. The event will stream live on Peacock.

NXT adopted the In Your House gimmick for NXT TakeOver last summer  in an effort to coincide with the quarantine theme thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event saw Io Shirai defeat Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Championship in the main event. Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream and Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest also took place on the show.

Currently, there aren’t any matches scheduled for this year’s event.

CATCH-UP: NXT viewership ticks up, but drops across key demos, other key metrics and year-ago comparison

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021