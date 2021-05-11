WWE announces date for June NXT TakeOver event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Tuesday that the next NXT PPV event will be NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday June 13. The event will stream live on Peacock.

As first reported by @barstoolsports @rasslin podcast, #NXTTakeOver: In Your House is BACK Sunday, June 13 at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork elsewhere! https://t.co/L3Bu6mVnxg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 11, 2021

NXT adopted the In Your House gimmick for NXT TakeOver last summer in an effort to coincide with the quarantine theme thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event saw Io Shirai defeat Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women’s Championship in the main event. Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream and Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest also took place on the show.

Currently, there aren’t any matches scheduled for this year’s event.

