Humberto Carrillo injury update after Raw match with Sheamus

One of the biggest questions coming out of last night’s show centered on the status of Humberto Carrillo after a botched spot in his match with Sheamus led to a mid-match stoppage.

Carrillo attempted a sunset bomb to the outside as Sheamus was hunched over on the apron. However, Sheamus landed directly on Carrillo’s midsection as they hit the floor, and Carrillo visibly used his right hand to signal, “I’m done,” immediately after impact. WWE noted that Sheamus won the match via referee stoppage rather than declare the bout a no contest.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Carrillo is “OK” after the spot last night. There are no further updates to his status at this time, including if he was tested for injuries.

