News Ticker

NWA POWER RESULTS 5/11: Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane, Matt Cross vs. Mims, an angry Nick Aldis, more

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 12, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NWA POWER TV RESULTS
MAY 11, 2021
ATLANTA, GA AT GPB STUDIOS

Announcers: Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky

  • Matt Cross defeated Mims
  • Kratos defeated Sal Rinauro
  • Slice Boogie defeated Jax Dane – Falls Count Anywhere Match
  • Nick Aldis cancelled the promoted main event

Special thanks to the Wrestling Observer for results aggregation.

CATCH-UP: NWA POWER RESULTS 3/23: Back for the Attack fallout, Nick Aldis in action, Kamille vs. Alex Gracia, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021