NWA POWER RESULTS 5/11: Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane, Matt Cross vs. Mims, an angry Nick Aldis, more

NWA POWER TV RESULTS
MAY 11, 2021
ATLANTA, GA AT GPB STUDIOS
Announcers: Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky
- Matt Cross defeated Mims
- Kratos defeated Sal Rinauro
- Slice Boogie defeated Jax Dane – Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Nick Aldis cancelled the promoted main event
