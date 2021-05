SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

International wrestling star, Bea Priestley, is expected to sign with the WWE soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Priestley will begin work for the company on the NXT UK brand. Recently, Priestley appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling next to the now IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay. Priestley also worked for AEW in 2019.

