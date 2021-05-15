Million Dollar Man set for NXT appearance Tuesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ted DiBiase will appear on NXT this Tuesday night.

The WWE Hall of Famer posted a video in which he detailed buying property in Florida. In it, he revealed that he would be going to NXT, presumably to confront Cameron Grimes.

“You know, everybody is telling me, ‘Don’t buy property in Florida, it’s too hot. There’s never a winter season,’” DiBiase began. “You what I tell them? ‘I’m the Million Dollar Man and I’ll buy whatever I want.’ Besides, what’s another $20 million mansion in a state that has no income tax? But the best part about buying property in Orlando is it’s just a short limousine ride away from the Capitol Wrestling Center. That’s right, so Cameron Grimes, NXT Universe, I’ll see you this Tuesday on NXT.”

Grimes and DiBiase have been embroiled in a battle of spending one-upmanship, with Dibiase regularly winning the upper hand.

(Special thanks and H/T to Wrestling Inc for the video transcription and report)

CATCH-UP: ECW star New Jack dead at age 58 reportedly from a heart attack