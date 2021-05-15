SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Jack (Jerome Young), ECW original and multi-time ECW tag team champion, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. PWInsider first reported the news after being informed by his wife, Jennifer. New Jack was 58 years old.

New Jack was known for his work in ECW and Smoky Mountain Wrestling as a member of the Gangstas with partner Mustafa. In addition, New Jack had memorable stints in XPW and TNA. In 2020, Vice aired a Dark Side of the Ring episode dedicated to his story and career.