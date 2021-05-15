5/15 IMPACT UNDER SIEGE PPV PRIMER: Six-man Impact World Championship number one contender match, Purrazzo vs. Havok for the Impact Knockouts Championship, Black Taurus vs. Brian Myers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s another Impact special coming to us from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, aptly called Impact Under Siege. Under siege they may be as two titles are held by wrestlers from other companies. The world title is in the hands of AEW Champion, Kenny Omega. The tag titles are held by former IWGP Tag Team Champions, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson. They also stand to lose the X Division Championship to NJPW’s El Phantasmo. For Impact’s sake, let’s hope no World Wonder Ring Stardom joshi find themselves entering the forbidden door else the women’s division might be in trouble.

Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose – Impact World Championship Number One Contender Match

Story in a nutshell: This match will determine who will be the first to challenge Kenny Omega for the unified Impact World Championship.

Since there was a “no rematch” clause for the Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega match at Rebellion, Scott D’Amore had twelve men compete in singles matches where the winners of these matches would receive a spot in a six-way match to determine who is the first challenger to face Kenny Omega. Chris Bey defeated Jake Something, Matt Cardona defeated Brian Myers in the next step of their rivalry, and Sami Callihan defeated his nemesis, Eddie Edwards, thanks to interference from Omega and the Good Brothers. Then, Chris Sabin defeated Rhino and Trey Miguel defeated Rohit Raju. James Storm was goaded to leave his partner Sabin in the back and Moose defeated Storm and injured him. Sabin vowed revenge on Moose.

Analysis and predictions: I don’t know when the match the winner gets will take place. If the match is set for their big pay-per-view, Sacrifice, it would have to be either Moose, or Sami Callihan since they’d be the biggest draws despite being heels themselves. If the match happens in one of their smaller specials or on TV, then the field opens up. Sabin is a strong representative for Impact, but I think he’s going to be occupied with Moose. Bey is a heel and Cardona is… well, Matt Cardona. That leaves Trey Miguel. He’s been getting a push lately, coming out on top against Sami Callihan in a last man standing match. A strong performance against Kenny Omega in an ultimately failing effort to capture the title will go a long way to solidify him as one of Impact’s top guys. One thing to note, during a trios preview match with the participants of this match, Don Callis, Kenny’s manager, seemed rather keen on Callihan.

Eddie Edwards & David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. Kenny Omega & Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson

Story in a nutshell: After Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, cost Eddie Edwards his shot at being the number one contender for Omega’s title, Finjuice, Davin Finlay and Juice Robinson tried to make the save but were laid out too.

After losing their titles to Finjuice, David Finlay and Juice Robinson, the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, and the subsequent rematch, it was up to “coach” Kenny Omega to get the Good Brothers on a winning track again. This basically meant interfering in the Good Bros. matches and causing chaos. Eddie Edwards found himself swept up in events leading to this match.

Analysis and predictions: I think Sacrifice will be headlined by either a returning Rich Swann or Eddie Edwards as Omega’s opponent since they are the two most synonymous with the company and this match is merely a prelude to an Eddie vs. Omega clash somewhere down the line. With Gallows and Anderson recently being humbled by Finjuice, twice, I think they have a strong showing and Kenny and the Good Bros win.

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Havok – Impact Knockouts Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Havok won a number one contender match to get a shot at Deonna Purrazzo’s title.

Both Havok and Rosemary made their presence felt before Deonna Purrazzo. Being literally caught between a figurative rock and a hard place, Deonna promised that she’d go to Scott D’Amore and ask him to schedule a number one contender match between Havok and Rosemary in order to get out of the situation. Instead, she tried to weasel her way out by running out the back door only D’Amore was prepared and intercepted her, making the match. Havok won and is now the challenger.

Analysis and predictions: Purrazzo retaining is a no-brainer. However, I have to wonder, due to Nevaeh’s involvement.

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering (c) vs. Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz – Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: After claiming that they lost their titles to Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering because they weren’t prepared for Grace’s surprise partner, can Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz fare any better in their rematch?

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz are heading into their rematch for the Knockout’s Tag Team Titles now that they know the opponents they have to prepare for (or so they say). They’ve been trying to get into Jordan Grace’s head by only talking to Rachael Ellering directly, warning Rachael that Grace is a weak link. While outwardly scoffing at the idea, it does looks like the criticism is getting to Grace a bit.

Analysis and predictions: I’ve gotta go with the champions retaining because otherwise it leads to a breakup between Rachael and Grace since the seeds have been planted, and I don’t want to see either turn heel and they just did this story with Havok and Nevaeh.

Josh Alexander (c) vs. El Phantasmo – Impact X Division Championship

Story in a nutshell: New Japan Pro-Wrestler El Phantasmo (ELP to his friends) won a scramble match to earn the right to challenge Josh Alexander for the X Division Title.

Nutshell pretty much covers it.

Analysis and predictions: More hidden door shenanigans are afoot. I’ve got to believe that Josh retains otherwise all the men’s titles on Impact will be in other companies’ hands.

Willie Mack vs. W. Morrisey

Story in a nutshell: Willie Mack and W. Morrisey square off to determine who gets to use the initials “W.M.”

No, seriously Javier: W. Morrisey replaced an injured Eric Young during Violent By Design’s match Willie Mack was a part of, hurting the pinning Mack and now Mack wants revenge.

Willie Mack is tired of newcomers to Impact wrestling making targeting him in order to make an impact. So, when W, Morrisey did exactly that to Mack, Mack challenged Morrisey to this match.

Analysis and predictions: I do feel bad for Mack seemingly being the welcome mat to Impact Wrestling, but he can take solace in the fact that he looks like enough of a threat where he gets his opponents over. Sadly, his streak continues and Morrisey wins.

Black Taurus vs. Brian Myers

Story in a nutshell: Rosemary has taken an interest in the miserable Brian Myers and spoilers… it probably won’t go well for him.

After losing to Matt Cardona, Brian Meyer pitched a fit backstage and this drew Rosemary and Decay, Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, to him. Rosemary’s tarot card revealed that Brian’s failures were due to his inability to change because of his ego. Brian scoffed at the idea before being attacked by Black Taurus.

Analysis and predictions: Story wise, this will define the Brian Myers character. A win by him solidifies his intractability since his ego is so great that he can find victory in defiance of fate. A loss might lead to a moment of introspection where he changes or forgoes the change, solidifying him as a piece of … you know …

Taylor Wilde & Tenille Dashwood vs. Kimber Lee & Susan

Story in a nutshell: Susan Susan-ed her way into this match after, unbeknownst to Taylor Wilde, Tenille Dashwood helped Taylor defeat Susan by cheating in a bid to become Taylor’s tag partner.

Tenille Dashwood still seeks a tag team partner, and her current target is the returning, Taylor Wilde. Too self-absorbed to take no for an answer, Tennille helped Taylor win a match against either Susan or Kimber Lee (I forget which and since this is the eighth match I’m covering and I can’t be bother to find out though I’m pretty sure it was Susan). Susan went to Scott D’Amore and demanded things to be made right and got this match much to Kimber Lee’s chagrin. Taylor was upset that Tenille got involved in her match and made sure to tell Tenille that this alliance would be a onetime thing.

Analysis and predictions: As much as I’d like to see this odd couple relationship form and blossom (Tenille seems to be admirably filling the “self-absorbed character” hole Taya Valkyrie left behind) I think Taylor Wilde is Deonna Purrazzo’s opponent at Sacrifice. As such, I think this Tenille-Taylor relationship will be a feud before long to give Taylor a credible opponent to beat on her way to Sacrifice.

Petey Williams & TJP vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Acey Romero & Larry D – Impact World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match

Story in a nutshell: Four teams face off to determine the next challenger for the tag titles.

Analysis and predictions: None of these team are going to challenge at Sacrifice, so it’ll have to happen before. As such, they won’t be defeating Finjuice. You might as well flip a (four-sided?) coin. I think Acey and Larry D are due a title opportunity.

