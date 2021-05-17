SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Miz reportedly suffered a knee injury during his match with Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Wrestling Observer and Wrestling Inc reported the news and that the severity of the injury was unknown. The Miz was not on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

At WrestleMania Backlash, The Miz fought Priest in a Lumberjack Match. During the show, it was revealed that the lumberjacks were zombies. During the match, Miz fought the zombies and was overcome by them after the finish of the bout which saw Priest earn the victory.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces date for June PPV event (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)