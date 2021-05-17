FREE PODCAST 5/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC 262, preview upcoming card headlined by Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt, discuss Bellator 259, Arjan Bhullar, New Jack, more (107 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 262. They give a preview of the upcoming UFC card, headlined by Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt. They take a quick look at Bellator 259, and go to the email corner where they discuss Arjan Bhullar becoming the ONE Heavyweight World Champion. Robert and Rick give their thoughts on the life of New Jack, and the show closes with some discussion about WWE’s use of zombies.

