WWE announces date for June PPV event (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

During the WrestleMania Backlash PPV event on Peacock, WWE officially announced Hell in a Cell as their June PPV. The event will stream live on Peacock on June 20.

Hell in a Cell has typically been the October PPV event on WWE’s annual calendar.

Heydorn’s Take: This move is sure to churn up the rumor mill. With unofficial details circulating on WWE heading back in front of live crowds starting in July, moving Hell in a Cell to June is an effective buffer to keep Money in the Bank in line to run in front of fans. On one hand, it feels rushed, but on the other, WWE has more feuds ready for the Hell in a Cell stipulation than usual. Roman Reigns vs. the returning Jimmy Uso, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, and potentially Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks are all matches that make sense at this point in time.

